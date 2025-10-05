The 9 Most Overpriced Appliance Brands, According To Customers

Choosing any appliance is an important decision. If you get it wrong, you could end up stuck with something unsuitable for your needs or an expensive piece of junk. It's no surprise that people are often happy to pay that little bit extra for excellent performance, beautiful design, and the latest features. Plenty of brands promise these qualities, but many fall short. This can cause major headaches if you're struggling to cook food in your oven or you're forced to throw away all of your frozen goods due to a faulty freezer.

As a consumer, it's easy to purchase an appliance from a major brand without thoroughly checking the reviews. If it's from a brand you recognize or sold in a major store, there's an inherent level of trust that it will be a good product. Some appliance brands seem to exploit this trust far too often. That's why we've scoured customer reviews from multiple sources to find the worst offenders, and you can have confidence that all our information has been carefully verified. This list isn't necessarily a rundown of brands you should avoid. Rather, it should encourage you to be more skeptical before spending your hard-earned money.