Refrigerator Installation Costs Explained — And What To Budget For
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Choosing the right fridge sets the culinary tone for your space, whether that means a sleek French door model or something compact and functional. It's tempting to focus on style first, but knowing the installation cost should be the first thing on your punch list. For most households, a refrigerator installation typically runs $120 to $250 for freestanding models, while built-in units can climb to $3,000 or even $10,000 (which generally includes the cost of the unit itself), depending on the unit's complexity and customization. If you're on the fence about replacing yours, take note of a struggling compressor and loose door seals. Both are telltale signs that you need a new fridge.
These costs cover more than just dropping off the unit. Professional installation usually includes delivery, leveling to ensure the fridge doors seal properly, securing the appliance to prevent tipping, and connecting it to existing electrical outlets and water lines. Not factoring in labor, service, and parts are big mistakes to avoid when buying a new refrigerator. Some retailers even add a charge for delivery and installation of appliances, so the final number can creep up quickly if you're unprepared.
Start by taking an inventory of everything your installation might require, such as a new water line. Running one for one of these ice makers or a standard kitchen water dispenser typically costs $75 to $130 for materials, with professional labor averaging $50 to $200 per hour depending on your region. The space around your refrigerator may need a little sprucing up, too. First things first: check the outlet.
Other loose ends to keep in mind before purchasing a refrigerator
Installing a new electrical outlet can cost $150 to $350, including materials and labor. Once you tally these potential expenses, it's smart to pad your total budget to cover any unexpected issues, like minor plumbing tweaks or additional labor if the fridge is especially heavy or difficult to maneuver. And if you don't need it, yay! It's a fantastic reason to splurge on steak and lobster for a homemade surf and turf celebration. Go ahead and get over the sticker shock and start planning — because this is the appliance to upgrade before you upgrade anything else in your kitchen. Besides, everyone loves a Pinterest refrigerator mood board.
Before you set your eyes on the cooling box of your dreams, there is one last crucial step you must take: measure twice so you can buy once. Nailing down the height, width, and depth of the space for your refrigerator's space first makes shopping much easier. From there, it's down to features, like the placement of the freezer or whether or not a smart refrigerator with touchscreens is your thing. If you care about ice output, consider a higher-end model. You can score a Bosch 500 Series Refrigerator on Amazon for just over $3k, which makes a whopping eight pounds of ice per day. This may or may not be excessive, depending on the size of your margarita pitcher.