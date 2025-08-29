Refrigerator Installation Costs Explained — And What To Budget For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Choosing the right fridge sets the culinary tone for your space, whether that means a sleek French door model or something compact and functional. It's tempting to focus on style first, but knowing the installation cost should be the first thing on your punch list. For most households, a refrigerator installation typically runs $120 to $250 for freestanding models, while built-in units can climb to $3,000 or even $10,000 (which generally includes the cost of the unit itself), depending on the unit's complexity and customization. If you're on the fence about replacing yours, take note of a struggling compressor and loose door seals. Both are telltale signs that you need a new fridge.

These costs cover more than just dropping off the unit. Professional installation usually includes delivery, leveling to ensure the fridge doors seal properly, securing the appliance to prevent tipping, and connecting it to existing electrical outlets and water lines. Not factoring in labor, service, and parts are big mistakes to avoid when buying a new refrigerator. Some retailers even add a charge for delivery and installation of appliances, so the final number can creep up quickly if you're unprepared.

Start by taking an inventory of everything your installation might require, such as a new water line. Running one for one of these ice makers or a standard kitchen water dispenser typically costs $75 to $130 for materials, with professional labor averaging $50 to $200 per hour depending on your region. The space around your refrigerator may need a little sprucing up, too. First things first: check the outlet.