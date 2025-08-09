Upgrade This Appliance Before You Upgrade Anything Else For Your Kitchen
One of the biggest signs that it's time to update your kitchen is old or non-functional kitchen appliances. However, you do not need to undergo a full kitchen remodel. Sometimes you can just make some smaller improvements. Upgrading your appliances is an economical way to increase the resale value of your home and make your kitchen more functional and energy-efficient without the high cost of completely making it over. You can keep your kitchen refresh affordable by starting with an upgrade of one major appliance: your refrigerator.
While you can use other small appliances — like your microwave and toaster oven — to prepare food, your refrigerator has one of the most important jobs in your kitchen. It keeps your food and beverages cool or frozen, ensuring they remain safe to eat. Without a refrigerator, you would have to resort to eating takeout for every meal, and while that might be fun, it is not very cost-effective. When you are on a strict budget, upgrading only your refrigerator is a smart way to save money on a kitchen remodel. A new refrigerator is a smaller upgrade with a major impact on your comfort and convenience, and starting here allows you to save for larger projects in the future. Rather than investing in a full range of appliances all at once, just focus on finding money-saving deals on a new refrigerator. You can then spring for other improvements as your budget allows or when you come across a sale.
How to find the best refrigerator for your budget
You can avoid making a big mistake when buying a new refrigerator by doing your research first. Use trusted sites like Consumer Reports and Yale Appliance Blog to compare the pros and cons of different brands and models. Read online reviews to see how long different brands last before customers have to replace parts or pay for expensive repairs. While some refrigerator brands are priced high for a reason, others are known for breaking down at a moment's notice. Look for a refrigerator brand with a reputation for quality, performance, and durability, like LG, Bosch, and GE, and then decide what features you want. Some of the most important features to look for in a new refrigerator are an Energy Star certification, versatile or customizable interior storage options, an ice and water dispenser with an eco-friendly filter, and robust temperature controls.
Finally, make sure the size and style of the refrigerator will fit in your kitchen, both literally and aesthetically. You can also compare different delivery and installation services from appliance stores to find the best deal. In addition to shopping appliance sales, there are other ways to save money on kitchen appliances. You can save hundreds of dollars by buying refurbished refrigerators from various retailers. These appliances have been carefully repaired and refurbished to almost-new condition, and are certified for quality and performance. Many are also under warranty for added peace of mind.