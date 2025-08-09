Upgrade This Appliance Before You Upgrade Anything Else For Your Kitchen

One of the biggest signs that it's time to update your kitchen is old or non-functional kitchen appliances. However, you do not need to undergo a full kitchen remodel. Sometimes you can just make some smaller improvements. Upgrading your appliances is an economical way to increase the resale value of your home and make your kitchen more functional and energy-efficient without the high cost of completely making it over. You can keep your kitchen refresh affordable by starting with an upgrade of one major appliance: your refrigerator.

While you can use other small appliances — like your microwave and toaster oven — to prepare food, your refrigerator has one of the most important jobs in your kitchen. It keeps your food and beverages cool or frozen, ensuring they remain safe to eat. Without a refrigerator, you would have to resort to eating takeout for every meal, and while that might be fun, it is not very cost-effective. When you are on a strict budget, upgrading only your refrigerator is a smart way to save money on a kitchen remodel. A new refrigerator is a smaller upgrade with a major impact on your comfort and convenience, and starting here allows you to save for larger projects in the future. Rather than investing in a full range of appliances all at once, just focus on finding money-saving deals on a new refrigerator. You can then spring for other improvements as your budget allows or when you come across a sale.