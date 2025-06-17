Save Hundreds Of Dollars On Kitchen Appliances With This Smart Shopping Tip

These days, it seems like most home appliances are only designed to last for a few years before they become obsolete or suffer so much wear and tear that they just aren't worth the repair costs. While one of the smartest ways to save money on pricey kitchen appliances is to bundle-buy, not everyone can afford to shell out that much money up front.

Luckily, we have another way you can save money on kitchen appliances: Buy them refurbished or pre-owned. Many classic brands might have a high price tag when new, but will cost significantly less when you buy them refurbished. As long as you know what brands to look for, you can find high-quality appliances that were built to last for generations.

Buying pre-owned kitchen appliances is also eco-friendly. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the United States generated about 2.2 million tons of small appliance waste in 2018, and of that amount, 75.9% ended up in landfills. Frequently replacing cheap appliances isn't sustainable for your wallet or the planet. Manufacturing and distributing new appliances takes a huge toll on the environment, and most people don't know the right way to recycle old kitchen appliances when they replace old ones. When you know what brands to look for and how to ensure you're finding high-quality products, choosing used and refurbished kitchen appliances can reduce your environmental impact.