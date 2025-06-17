Save Hundreds Of Dollars On Kitchen Appliances With This Smart Shopping Tip
These days, it seems like most home appliances are only designed to last for a few years before they become obsolete or suffer so much wear and tear that they just aren't worth the repair costs. While one of the smartest ways to save money on pricey kitchen appliances is to bundle-buy, not everyone can afford to shell out that much money up front.
Luckily, we have another way you can save money on kitchen appliances: Buy them refurbished or pre-owned. Many classic brands might have a high price tag when new, but will cost significantly less when you buy them refurbished. As long as you know what brands to look for, you can find high-quality appliances that were built to last for generations.
Buying pre-owned kitchen appliances is also eco-friendly. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the United States generated about 2.2 million tons of small appliance waste in 2018, and of that amount, 75.9% ended up in landfills. Frequently replacing cheap appliances isn't sustainable for your wallet or the planet. Manufacturing and distributing new appliances takes a huge toll on the environment, and most people don't know the right way to recycle old kitchen appliances when they replace old ones. When you know what brands to look for and how to ensure you're finding high-quality products, choosing used and refurbished kitchen appliances can reduce your environmental impact.
Where to find the best refurbished kitchen appliances
Before buying refurbished kitchen appliances online, it's important to make sure the website you're using is reputable. You can check Trustpilot to make sure the company has good reviews, especially if it's one that you've never heard of or used before. Some high-end kitchen brands like KitchenAid and Breville have certified refurbished sections on their websites that allow you to shop small appliances that have been carefully restored to almost-new condition. When you buy directly from the manufacturer, you have a much better chance at scoring products that still perform well and are backed by some sort of guarantee. Stores like Walmart and Best Buy sell open-box kitchen appliances at significant discounts as well.
Another route to try is Amazon's refurbished kitchen appliances storefront. They sell certified refurbished appliances from name brands like Ninja, KitchenAid, and Cuisinart, and you can read thousands of customer reviews to make sure you're getting the right product for your needs and budget. Of course, you can also check your local used appliance stores, yard and estate sales, and Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and eBay listings. Just be sure to test the appliance first when possible or validate its condition through photos and videos, and only choose a seller with a good rating or reputation.
Kitchen appliance brands to look for to get the most for your money
Before clicking the purchase button on a refurbished appliance, take a moment to research the quality of the brand and read reviews for the specific appliance. Buying a refurbished or second-hand appliance may save you money, but if the product is a dud even when it's new, its quality may be significantly diminished when you buy it used. Read customer reviews on the brand's website or on Amazon. Make sure to look at a sampling of reviews from different years to see if there is any sign that the brand's value or performance has diminished over time, and try to find reviews that give some indication as to how long the customer used the product before writing their review.
When in doubt, choose brands with a long-standing reputation for quality and value. You can often find out a lot of information about the quality of a kitchen brand just by Googling them. For instance, Haier is a kitchen appliance brand that tends to break down at a moment's notice, and there is a reason that KitchenAid is the most popular kitchen appliance brand in the U.S. — their products are known to last for decades. Finally, check sites that regularly conduct unbiased testing and reviews of kitchen appliances like Consumer Reports and the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).