LG Recalls 500,000 Oven Ranges Due To One Major Safety Risk
If you own an LG oven range stove, you are about to experience one of the weirdest and potentially worst recalls in U.S. history due to a prominent safety risk. The recall by LG Electronics was announced on Wednesday, February 6 by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and affects a wide number of LG stove models, with about 500,000 units falling under the recall. The issue stems from the front-mounted knobs that turn on the range stove's burners on electric oven models. According to reports from the agency, the knobs can be accidentally turned on by people bumping into them or pets pushing against them, which poses a fire risk when the accidental activation is not noticed.
The recalled models were sold anywhere from 2015 through January, 2025 at most major retailers that sell stoves, like Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and Costco. More than 20 models are being recalled, and the full list with serial numbers can be found on the CPSC announcement. The model number is found inside either the oven door or bottom storage drawer.
What makes the recall unusual? LG is not actually taking back the ovens, refunding customers, or fixing the knobs. Instead customers with a recalled stove who report to LG will receive a sticker. The sticker is meant to be placed on the stove as a warning label, which also contains a reminder to use a lock feature on the stove that is supposed to prevent accidental activation.
LG is sending warning stickers to owners of stoves that have started accidental fires
LG says the safety lock features have been available on the range stoves since 2015. The CPSC is also warning people that children and pets should not be allowed near the knobs, and that there should be no objects on the stove when it's not in use. The agency says that it has received reports of 86 different unintentional activations, which have resulted in 28 fires. Five of the fires resulted in serious property damage, eight injuries have been connected to the fires, and they have also resulted in the deaths of three pets. Fires have been a larger safety issue with electric stoves beyond just these LG models, and the CPSC has noted hundreds of other incidents the past six years, including some that have resulted in human deaths. A larger recall of over 1 million Samsung ranges was issued last year over similar issues with front-mounted knobs, which resulted in 250 fires. So watching out for the knobs is just one of the things you should be careful of when cooking with electric stoves.
Those who would like further information about the oven range recall can contact LG Electronics at 800-399-3265 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. The company can also be reached by email at lgrange.recall@lge.com, or at the website https://lgecares.com/rangerecall.