LG Recalls 500,000 Oven Ranges Due To One Major Safety Risk

If you own an LG oven range stove, you are about to experience one of the weirdest and potentially worst recalls in U.S. history due to a prominent safety risk. The recall by LG Electronics was announced on Wednesday, February 6 by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and affects a wide number of LG stove models, with about 500,000 units falling under the recall. The issue stems from the front-mounted knobs that turn on the range stove's burners on electric oven models. According to reports from the agency, the knobs can be accidentally turned on by people bumping into them or pets pushing against them, which poses a fire risk when the accidental activation is not noticed.

The recalled models were sold anywhere from 2015 through January, 2025 at most major retailers that sell stoves, like Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and Costco. More than 20 models are being recalled, and the full list with serial numbers can be found on the CPSC announcement. The model number is found inside either the oven door or bottom storage drawer.

What makes the recall unusual? LG is not actually taking back the ovens, refunding customers, or fixing the knobs. Instead customers with a recalled stove who report to LG will receive a sticker. The sticker is meant to be placed on the stove as a warning label, which also contains a reminder to use a lock feature on the stove that is supposed to prevent accidental activation.

