Why Bubs' Sour Bolts Are Our Second-Favorite Swedish Candy — Right After Dumle

Bubs use cornstarch to achieve the gummy texture in place of gelatin, and other popular brands in the U.S. do the same. Twizzlers, Air Heads, and Sour Patch Kids, one of Tasting Table's favorite sour candy brands, also contain cornstarch as their gelatinizing agent. However, the big difference between these American gummies and Bubs' Sour Bolts is more natural coloring agents. While Sour Patch Kids get their vibrant coloring from Yellow 6, Red 40, and Blue 1, Bubs colors its Sour Bolts with black carrot concentrate. Generally, sour candy from any brand is going to be full of sugar and acid, but a chemical-free sour candy makes us feel a little better about enjoying a bag or feeding it to our children.

Swedish candy is known for its wide variety of gummies, so it might come as a surprise that our top-rated Swedish candy and the one you need to try is Dumle. Chocolate and caramel lovers will definitely go crazy for these individually wrapped, bite-sized morsels with the perfect ratio of both. The sticky yet melt-in-your-mouth chew of the caramel center is something that even the staunchest gummy lovers will get behind. Dumle hasn't made it to mainstream grocery stores like Bubs' Sour Bolts just yet. So, if you can't attain them easily, consider trying the more accessible Aldi chocolate sea salt caramel waves, one of our favorite Aldi chocolate candies that are both affordable and imported from Europe.