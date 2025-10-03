Why Bubs' Sour Bolts Are Our Second-Favorite Swedish Candy — Right After Dumle
Swedish candy distinguishes itself from American candy with its unique shapes and textures as well as more natural ingredients. While Swedish candy like salted licorice is divisive in the U.S., other varieties consistently win hearts and tastebuds. Bubs' Sour Bolts is one such Swedish candy that's gained enough popularity stateside to debut in U.S. grocery stores. It also happens to be our second-favorite in Tasting Table's ranking of 21 popular Swedish candies from worst to best. Described by Bubs as having a trifecta of sweet, sour, and salty flavors, Sour Bolts have a fun lightning bolt shape and a bright pink hue that other candy sellers describe as tasting like a sour fruity energy drink.
Bubs offers many different gummy candy shapes in both sweet and sour varieties, some of which also scored favorably in our ranking. But the Sour Bolts were by far our favorites. The shape is fun and small enough to devour in one bite. The exterior is covered in an addictively sweet, sour, and salty coating that provides a nicely crunchy contrast to the soft, chewy gummy texture. The zingy flavor and perfect texture of these gummies was a clear winner, which says a lot considering just how many Swedish gummies were a part of our ranking. Another major reason to love Bubs' Sour Bolts is that they are free from gelatin and marketed as vegan-friendly, catering to a wider audience of sweets lovers.
Vegan gummies brands in the US vs Bubs
Bubs use cornstarch to achieve the gummy texture in place of gelatin, and other popular brands in the U.S. do the same. Twizzlers, Air Heads, and Sour Patch Kids, one of Tasting Table's favorite sour candy brands, also contain cornstarch as their gelatinizing agent. However, the big difference between these American gummies and Bubs' Sour Bolts is more natural coloring agents. While Sour Patch Kids get their vibrant coloring from Yellow 6, Red 40, and Blue 1, Bubs colors its Sour Bolts with black carrot concentrate. Generally, sour candy from any brand is going to be full of sugar and acid, but a chemical-free sour candy makes us feel a little better about enjoying a bag or feeding it to our children.
Swedish candy is known for its wide variety of gummies, so it might come as a surprise that our top-rated Swedish candy and the one you need to try is Dumle. Chocolate and caramel lovers will definitely go crazy for these individually wrapped, bite-sized morsels with the perfect ratio of both. The sticky yet melt-in-your-mouth chew of the caramel center is something that even the staunchest gummy lovers will get behind. Dumle hasn't made it to mainstream grocery stores like Bubs' Sour Bolts just yet. So, if you can't attain them easily, consider trying the more accessible Aldi chocolate sea salt caramel waves, one of our favorite Aldi chocolate candies that are both affordable and imported from Europe.