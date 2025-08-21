You're About To See This Popular Swedish Candy Across US Grocery Stores

Attention all candy-lovers: The iconic Bubs Swedish candy brand is finally coming to the United States. If you are chronically online, then you've probably already heard the sweet news, but there are a few more details you might want to know, such as what flavors are launching in the States, what consumers can expect to pay, and where the coveted confections will be available. Despite being an ocean away from the U.S., Bubs candy gained viral fame and popularity here thanks to the unique textures, flavors, and shapes that the brand produces.

And, with Bubs finally making it to the U.S. market, our American sweet tooths are in for a real treat. Sadly, the full lineup of candies that the company makes won't be launching right off the bat. The four flavors you can expect to see for sale soon are the Sour Strawberry Vanilla Diamonds, Sweet Banana Toffee Ovals, Sour Tutti Frutti Diamonds, and Sour Lemon Raspberry Skulls, all in 5-ounce bags. Nationwide retailers will be stocking the candies first, so anticipate finding them at your nearest Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Kroger, CVS, or Albertsons as early as this month.

The Swedish candy company has already launched a TikTok account dedicated to the U.S. Bubs brand, highlighting the four flavors coming to market soon along with bright and colorful updated packaging. While it can't be definitively confirmed until these candies hit shelves, some sources report an anticipated starting retail price of $2.99 per package. One user on Reddit shared that they were able to find 5.5-ounce bags of Bubs at Fry's priced at $3 originally and on sale for $2.50 apiece, which is a steep drop from the hiked up prices U.S.-based Bubs fans have been paying up until now.