You're About To See This Popular Swedish Candy Across US Grocery Stores
Attention all candy-lovers: The iconic Bubs Swedish candy brand is finally coming to the United States. If you are chronically online, then you've probably already heard the sweet news, but there are a few more details you might want to know, such as what flavors are launching in the States, what consumers can expect to pay, and where the coveted confections will be available. Despite being an ocean away from the U.S., Bubs candy gained viral fame and popularity here thanks to the unique textures, flavors, and shapes that the brand produces.
And, with Bubs finally making it to the U.S. market, our American sweet tooths are in for a real treat. Sadly, the full lineup of candies that the company makes won't be launching right off the bat. The four flavors you can expect to see for sale soon are the Sour Strawberry Vanilla Diamonds, Sweet Banana Toffee Ovals, Sour Tutti Frutti Diamonds, and Sour Lemon Raspberry Skulls, all in 5-ounce bags. Nationwide retailers will be stocking the candies first, so anticipate finding them at your nearest Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Kroger, CVS, or Albertsons as early as this month.
The Swedish candy company has already launched a TikTok account dedicated to the U.S. Bubs brand, highlighting the four flavors coming to market soon along with bright and colorful updated packaging. While it can't be definitively confirmed until these candies hit shelves, some sources report an anticipated starting retail price of $2.99 per package. One user on Reddit shared that they were able to find 5.5-ounce bags of Bubs at Fry's priced at $3 originally and on sale for $2.50 apiece, which is a steep drop from the hiked up prices U.S.-based Bubs fans have been paying up until now.
What makes Bubs candy so special?
In Sweden, Bubs manufactures around 50 different products with playfulness being a core company value. From sour skulls or "skalle" to the iconic oval candies, the Jönköping-based company has been producing delicious sweets since the early '90s. Part of what makes Bubs one of the most beloved Swedish candy brands is its unique flavor combinations, such as raspberry and licorice or banana and toffee. The texture of these candies is also a highlight, with most of the gummies having the newly popular and undeniably addictive foam gummy texture. Bubs are also vegan, free of Red 40 dye, and don't have any high-fructose corn syrup, making them accessible to those with some dietary restrictions. Texture and ingredients are the two main things that make Swedish candy different from other confections.
Many traditional Swedish desserts layer together interesting flavors, such as cinnamon, saffron, and vanilla in kanelbullar or the divisive salted black licorice flavor of lakrits. While some Swedish sweets may not be everyone's cup of tea at first glance, they might still be worth trying. After all, Sweden is a notoriously candy-loving country that knows a thing or two about tasty sweet treats, a truth most evident in the country's lördagsgodis tradition. In the 1950s, Swedish health officials attempted to tackle the issue of widespread tooth decay by encouraging citizens to limit candy consumption to just one day a week. The tradition stuck, and Saturdays have now become a day for children and families to indulge in their weekly confections. And, with Bubs coming to the U.S., it might be time for us to get in on the lördagsgodis fun, too.