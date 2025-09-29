Costco Kirkland Signature Cognac Vs Hennessy: Which Is Superior?

Producers have been practicing the art of fermenting and distilling fruits and grains into spirits for centuries. In the Cognac region of France, distillers do this with grapes, turning them into what the French call eau-de-vie, meaning "water of life." The process began in the region in the 15th century when Dutch traders arrived in the region, equipped with copper pots, hoping to distill wine into liquor. Since 1936, when regional protections and regulations were put into place by the French government, establishing the region as an Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée, meaning a controlled appellation of origin. Only brandy from the Cognac region can be labeled cognac.

One of the top cognac brands is Hennessy. The brand has curated a respected reputation for the high quality of its spirits, including its VS cognac. In 2024, Costco introduced its Kirkland Signature VS cognac as a new brandy option for its liquor department. To determine which VS brandy is better, the tried-and-true historic Hennessy brand or the new Kirkland Signature, I acquired bottles of both, putting them to a taste test. In doing so, I utilized my skills as a Certified Sommelier, spirits writer, cognac drinker, and loyal Costco shopper. Over the course of several days, I tried the products side-by-side, poured neat, over ice, and in cocktails, observing similarities and differences while considering the provenance of the brands behind each label. Here are the results.

