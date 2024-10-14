The Step Ina Garten Never Rushes When Making Beef Stew

A hearty stew comes in all shapes in sizes, whether you make yours with beef, venison, or simply mushrooms. For Ina Garten, however, the key to a classic, old-fashioned beef stew is not necessarily in your choice of meat but also in your preparation of the stew's vegetables. As outlined in Garten's ultimate beef stew recipe, the Barefoot Contessa exercises plenty of patience in cooking her vegetables. Because she takes her time, Garten produces vegetables with a soft, tender texture and more complex, melded flavor suitable for a delicious stew.

Specifically, Garten simmers her vegetables — namely, onions and fennel — over medium heat for approximately seven to eight minutes. Rather than quickly heat or fry those choices, she instead gives them just enough time to soften and turn tender. Of course, that time frame certainly isn't enough to caramelize the vegetables, but it allows them to evolve in texture and taste. After eight minutes has passed, Garten then gives those vegetables another minute to cook — this time with the addition of minced garlic.

The reason this slow cooking step works so well is because stews are all about a low and slow cooking method. You want your vegetables to cook evenly — but skip the oil in favor of alcohol.