Kitchen Upgrades That Aren't Worth The Splurge, According To The Property Brothers

There is something truly satisfying about a freshly renovated kitchen. Whether you are a passionate home chef who loves cooking up a storm or a busy parent who needs a practical space to prepare family meals, an updated kitchen can breathe new life into a home. It can become the place for family gatherings, where kids do their homework while you cook dinner, or where you catch up with old friends. The thing is — renovating a kitchen is not exactly a cheap endeavor, especially if it's a significant overhaul. Kitchen refurb costs can quickly skyrocket and, if you aren't careful, you may end up paying for upgrades that simply aren't worth the extra money.

The trick is knowing exactly what to look out for so that you don't make the same mistakes that many others have. One duo that knows a thing or two about the dos and don'ts of kitchen renovations is Jonathan and Drew Scott, stars of the HGTV show "Property Brothers." The twins have built up quite the reputation over the years, rising to fame with a hit program that has positioned them as influential figures in the home renovation field. While they may have started their careers as professional clowns, they are now revered as highly respected property gurus. If you're about to embark on a renovation project and want to know which kitchen modifications to avoid at all costs, we've summarized the pair's thoughts on everything from kitchen peninsulas to laminate kitchen countertops.