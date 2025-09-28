Kitchen Upgrades That Aren't Worth The Splurge, According To The Property Brothers
There is something truly satisfying about a freshly renovated kitchen. Whether you are a passionate home chef who loves cooking up a storm or a busy parent who needs a practical space to prepare family meals, an updated kitchen can breathe new life into a home. It can become the place for family gatherings, where kids do their homework while you cook dinner, or where you catch up with old friends. The thing is — renovating a kitchen is not exactly a cheap endeavor, especially if it's a significant overhaul. Kitchen refurb costs can quickly skyrocket and, if you aren't careful, you may end up paying for upgrades that simply aren't worth the extra money.
The trick is knowing exactly what to look out for so that you don't make the same mistakes that many others have. One duo that knows a thing or two about the dos and don'ts of kitchen renovations is Jonathan and Drew Scott, stars of the HGTV show "Property Brothers." The twins have built up quite the reputation over the years, rising to fame with a hit program that has positioned them as influential figures in the home renovation field. While they may have started their careers as professional clowns, they are now revered as highly respected property gurus. If you're about to embark on a renovation project and want to know which kitchen modifications to avoid at all costs, we've summarized the pair's thoughts on everything from kitchen peninsulas to laminate kitchen countertops.
Glass block windows are a dated feature you may regret
The 1980s gave us E.T., Guns N' Roses, and glass block windows. While very few will deny that the first two of those '80s icons remain popular today, the third still has many people divided. When it comes to glass block windows in a home, it's a double no from the Property Brothers. If you're feeling caught up in the re-emerging 1980s-style kitchen trend currently making its way around social media, avoid investing in a glass block wall for your kitchen.
For Jonathan, it's not only the style that he doesn't like but also the safety hazard that they present. When HGTV Magazine asked the twins their opinions on glass block windows, he said, "A huge hole in the front of your house would look better than these '80s-style windows. I've also found that many are improperly installed, which makes them a major safety hazard." Meanwhile, Drew advises that you should sell them straight away, noting that undamaged glass blocks can be worth good money online. His suggestion? "If you want a window with detailing, install one that's frosted or has stained-glass panels."
So, instead of paying out a large sum for glass block windows in your kitchen, save that budget and put it toward other features that are more stylish and less divisive. There are other ways you can illuminate a room that don't involve large, clunky cubes.
Kitchen peninsulas are a waste of money and space
The Property Brothers have been clear on their show and in interviews that kitchen peninsulas are no longer the smart design choice they once seemed to be. One example of this is in Season 14, Episode 17 of HGTV's "Property Brothers," where one of the brothers gave his brutally honest opinion on a kitchen peninsula. As they walk through the kitchen, a twin leaps onto the peninsula and lies down on the counter, joking that it's his preferred way to eat his food. He's emphatic in his hatred of kitchen peninsulas, pointing out how they completely ruin the flow of a kitchen.
This layout was fairly common in the 1970s, when open-plan kitchen designs were starting to gain momentum. As dining at home got less formal, the kitchen became a communal place for the family to get together. So, to maintain functionality in a more open space, kitchen peninsulas became a common feature. However, there are solutions that can give you the best of both worlds. With a kitchen island, for instance, you'll have a place to eat and prepare food that won't interrupt the flow of the room.
If you have a small kitchen and are worried about having enough space, don't assume that an island won't work. You can always choose a smaller island with storage underneath for keeping your kitchen items out of the way.
Excessive, mismatched furniture makes a kitchen feel cluttered
This is one of those situations where less is more. When redesigning a kitchen, people often make the mistake of adding too much furniture, thinking it will add style and depth. Or, they combine elements to try and make the room multi-functional, like creating an office space within the kitchen, for instance. One particular pet peeve shared by Jonathan and Drew is when a kitchen has an overabundance of mismatched furniture.
One common theme across many "Property Brothers" episodes is how decluttering can bring order to a home. The same is true of the kitchen, especially when it comes to furniture. In Season 7, Episode 18, the brothers entered the home of British expats Helen and Jared. One of the key issues they found was the cluttered furniture spread around the home, which included a work desk in the kitchen, complete with office chair, side table, and computer.
This isn't to say you can't have a workstation in your kitchen, but it's important to adopt a cohesive style throughout the room. If you're bringing freestanding furniture into the kitchen, make sure that each item complements the existing scheme of the space. While colors are important, so are the material and finish of each piece.
Having too many countertop appliances looks untidy
While it's great to have all the latest kitchen gadgets, if you go overboard, you risk cluttering your countertops. This is something Jonathan and Drew have shared strong views on more than once. One instance occurs in an episode of HGTV's "Celebrity IOU," which aired in early 2025. The twins joined forces with Rachel Brosnahan, the latest actress to play Lois Lane in "Superman," to transform the kitchen and dining room of one of Brosnahan's childhood friends.
To reduce the appliance clutter in the small kitchen , the brothers opened up the space and installed a new cabinet to house the various bits of equipment. This cabinet essentially became the appliance garage, a concept Jonathan and Drew are big fans of.
However, it's not only about reducing the total number of appliances but also about how they are displayed. For Drew, it's all about efficiency. In an interview with HGTV Magazine, he says, "I am an efficiency freak, so I find stackable appliances way more appealing than side-by-side ones. It's a much better use of space." Ultimately, you're better off not over-investing in a collection of countertop appliances, many of which you most likely won't use anyway. Go functional, minimalist, and stylish.
Major kitchen remodels don't always deliver
There are times when a major kitchen remodel is needed, but there are also occasions when a few simple upgrades will be more than enough to transform the space. It's all about understanding the potential return on investment, when to reuse instead of replace, and when small changes are better than major ones.
In an interview with NBC News, Jonathan describes it perfectly when he says, "If you have a new suit and it's not tailored properly, it won't look as good. It's the same with your space — making those little adjustments can make it look a thousand times better." Drew adds, "You don't need to rip open walls to transform a space. One of the big things that counts is furniture design and painting — things you can do yourself — that alone can transform the space." This sentiment is echoed in "Don't Hate Your House," an HGTV series starring the twins that premiered in 2024. In one of the episodes, the pair took on a kitchen with a dated '90s style, featuring cabinets that were stained a honey color. Instead of ripping them out and spending part of their budget on brand new cabinets, the twins sanded them down, painted them, and transformed the room with a traditional-chic style.
If you're concerned that your kitchen is far too reminiscent of a time gone by, you don't need a major overhaul to modernize it. With a few small changes, you may be able to update the space without the big spend.
Prefabricated cabinets are often as effective as custom ones
Another important tip for upgrading kitchen cabinets is that you don't have to go with custom options. Cabinets are often the most expensive part of a kitchen remodel, eating up as much as 25% of the total budget if you're not careful. It's easy to fall into the trap of ordering custom-made cabinets, thinking it's the only way to get the high-end look you're after. However, the Property Brothers have great advice that will save you a lot of money while still acheiving the bespoke style you may want.
It's all about going for prefabricated cabinets instead. Jonathan told NBC News that one way that they stretch a renovation budget is with prefab. "The quality of prefabricated cabinets is way better than it ever was in the past. And if somebody doesn't have the budget to a custom kitchen, we actually will do prefab and finish it with details like molding to make it look custom," he says.
When it comes to cabinets in general, Jonathan and Drew have no issue with going with the standard option instead of top of the line. If you're looking to save budget on your remodel, you don't need to buy brand-name cabinets for your kitchen. Many of the entry-level options are sturdy, well-made, and just as good as the expensive ones.
Hardwood flooring isn't always worth the money
Hardwood floors have long been a go-to for giving a house a timeless, high-end feel. But the Property Brothers warn that traditional hardwood comes with trade-offs that many homeowners overlook — like wear and tear. There are more affordable options that will last longer, which is something they talk about in Season 6 of "Property Brothers: Forever Home" in an episode called "Finding a Positive Balance." When updating a Calgary home, the twins opted to replace dated wooden flooring with luxury vinyl. "It looks identical to hardwood," explains Jonathan. "It's beautiful, and it's basically indestructible."
It's a tip that they have shared in media interviews as well. The pair told House Beautiful magazine that while hardwood flooring may be nostalgic for many homeowners, it can get scratched, especially if you have pets. "So many people out there that don't realize luxury vinyl is an option that you can have that can literally look exactly like engineered hardwood," elaborates Jonathan.
The bottom line is that while hardwood flooring does look great and adds a classic feel, it comes at a high cost. Opting for luxury vinyl will still give you a great look, but, perhaps more importantly, it's far more durable than hardwood and easier to maintain. Another huge benefit is that luxury vinyl is relatively easy to install yourself, which means you'll save money by not having to hire experts.
Too many wall cabinets can make a kitchen feel cramped
For kitchen storage, it's tempting to cover every wall with cabinets as you look to create more kitchen space and find a place to stow all of your gadgets. While more cabinets may mean more storage, they not only add to the renovation budget but may also make an area feel cramped. When talking to HGTV Magazine, Jonathan advised against overusing cabinets in smaller kitchens. "If you want your kitchen to feel closed in, sure, go with cabinets on all your walls," he warns, "but if you have a small kitchen and want it to look airy and bigger than it really is, try at least one section of open shelves."
Be careful of how many open shelves you install, though, and what you display on them. Drew adds that open shelves aren't particulary suitable for most families, because unless they're carefully organized, they can end up overcrowded and messy. If you're looking for an airy vibe, he suggests choosing cabinets with frosted glass panels in the doors.
Another tip they have on open shelving is to incorporate it into your kitchen island design. It's a great way to add a stylish touch to the space while also creating more storage. The bottom line is that if you're worried about having enough storage with your kitchen redesign, consider open shelving instead of solely relying on wall cabinets.
Steer clear of laminate kitchen countertops
Both Jonathan and Drew have a very firm stance on avoiding laminate kitchen countertops. You may be tempted to include them in your kitchen remodeling plans in an effort to save money, and while there are many colors and styles to choose from, the duo warns against them. Both brothers have been blunt in interviews, stating that they may actually take value away from your home by installing them.
Jonathan told HGTV Magazine, "I can't think of a single kitchen design where laminate would look better than stone, butcher block, or a solid surface like Corian." He explains that while laminate may seem more cost effective, it can often devalue a property. Drew feels much the same, declaring, "It frustrates me to no end when people spend their budget on a product, like laminate, that automatically seems dated — it's like throwing money away!" If laminate is your only option, Drew says a stone-like print is the best choice.
Laminate countertops won't just make your home look outdated, but you may find that you have to replace them, as they're extremely susceptible to damage. The reality is that they scratch very easily, and a simple nick from a knife may create a gash in the surface. You also can't place any hot items on laminate countertops, so if you forgetfully place a scorching oven tray or saucepan on the counter, you'll be rewarded with a nice big burn mark.