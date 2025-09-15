Create More Space In Your Kitchen By Avoiding These 10 Mistakes

On paper, countertops are designed to serve as a vital workspace for all your cooking and chopping needs. However, it isn't uncommon for this area to devolve into an indiscriminate landfill. All of that produce doesn't fit in the fruit bowl anymore? The junk mail and keys that you don't quite know where to land? All of those free chopsticks that have been piling up with every takeout? Day by day, the clutter creeps in and takes over until your countertop plays home to everything — except for space for actual cooking.

The road towards a calmer cooking experience begins with organization hacks that will help you create more countertop space. Start by looking for creative ways to store your essentials, such as stashing lightweight spice jars on the top of appliances. Collapsible dish racks can also free up crucial inches on your countertop as they can be folded away once your dishes have dried. If all else fails, you can always rely on the renter-friendly trick of creating additional countertop space for yourself by wheeling in a kitchen trolley or bar cart.

A key element of creating more countertop space also lies in understanding what shouldn't be placed here. Everyday utensils should be stored in easy-to-access drawers instead of being displayed on the countertop, and the same holds true for small appliances as well. Decorative flourishes, such as canisters and large bowls, should also be minimized to save space for more vital cooking tools.