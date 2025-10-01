This Twist On Cinnamon Rolls Will Be Your New Fall Go-To

The arrival of crisp, cool autumn weather is not only a welcome relief after a long, hot summer, but it is also an invitation to indulge in the flavors of the season. Fall brings with it all the bounty of the harvest, as well as warm spices and weather cold enough that you can finally get back to baking. And there may be no single dish that better encapsulates all of these seasonal changes than butternut squash cinnamon rolls.

Cinnamon rolls are already an excellent autumnal offering, a warm, sweet, baked breakfast topped with tangy cream cheese icing. Butt when you add mashed butternut squash to the dough, they really take on the spirit of the season. All you have to do is cook and mash around 1 to 1.5 cups of butternut squash — or other similar winter squash — and mix it into the dough for your favorite homemade cinnamon rolls recipe. You will want to reduce the other liquids in the recipe slightly to account for the moisture of the squash, but you can let the dough be your guide — or take inspiration from this pumpkin cinnamon rolls recipe.

When you take that first bite of a butternut squash cinnamon roll, you will understand that this is about more than just finding a great way to sneak vegetables into your sweet breakfast dishes. Pillowy orange-hued rolls with a delicate squash aroma, wrapped around a sweet filling redolent of warm spice, and topped with a tangy cream cheese icing, are autumn on a plate.