Create Fall-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls With One Simple Twine Trick

It's true that pumpkin-flavored treats are all the rage in the fall, and for good reason. We love Filled Pumpkin Pie Donuts, pumpkin bread, and 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Cookies as much as the next person — but when getting into the spirit of the season, you don't have to stop at goodies infused with this gourd's flavor. If you want to celebrate fall in a more visual way, you can also turn to desserts that are shaped like literal pumpkins, which are easier to whip up than you might think.

To turn regular cinnamon rolls into a cute squash shape, all you need are some cinnamon sticks and twine. You'll want to arrange four pieces of twine around your fully-formed but not yet baked rolls, then tie them together over the top of each one, squeezing the dough together a little. After snipping off any extra string, you can bake your rolls according to package directions. The dough will expand according to the shape of your twine, making adorable little pumpkin-shaped treats, over which you can pour your icing and insert cinnamon sticks in the centers to look like the stems.