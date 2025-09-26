The Cracker Barrel Fish Dish You're Better Off Not Ordering

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cracker Barrel has come under serious fire from customers, investors, and the overall post-pandemic economic climate, which accounts for many of the reasons Cracker Barrel is failing. But the misfortunes of the stock market and inflation aren't the only culprits of waning popularity. There are plenty of dishes at Cracker Barrel that aren't worth the rising prices you see on the menu. And one such Cracker Barrel dish we think you should avoid completely is the lemon pepper rainbow trout. Consisting of two lemon-pepper seasoned grilled trout fillets with a choice of two sides, the lemon pepper rainbow trout dish is one of Cracker Barrel's healthier, low-calorie dishes.

Customers trying to avoid breaded and fried menu items, which account for the majority of this Southern soul food chain's specialties, will naturally be attracted to a main dish that only has 410 calories. Unfortunately, the fish has got a bad reputation among diners. In a Mashed survey, a whopping 37% of respondents thought this was Cracker Barrel's worst dinner menu item overall. Perhaps alongside hearty comfort food dishes, lemon pepper grilled trout is especially underwhelming. While the survey didn't ask for the reason why customers didn't like it, reviewers on Reddit complained about their fish being over-seasoned to the point of being borderline inedible.