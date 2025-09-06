The Popular Side Dish You Should Avoid Ordering At Cracker Barrel

There's a new Cracker Barrel menu in town, with entrees like a loaded hashbrown casserole and side items such as the fried onion petals. Most of the popular classics are still there, too, but if one of the sides has to go, it's their "dumplins." Dumplings as a side dish — bless your heart. Dumplings are made to be swimming in the pleasant stew that is chicken and dumplings; it's just not fitting to serve this standalone in such a small portion (and alongside a medley of other veggies). Chicken n' Dumplins are one of the restaurant's most popular offerings, with Cracker Barrel claiming that it serves over 11 million orders of the dish a year. Please, Cracker Barrel, give this meal the letter "g" and a dinner-sized portion.

Some don't like the shape of Cracker Barrel's dumplings, either — rectangles dotted with black pepper flakes. Of course, by "some," I mean me. This type of dumpling is called a flat dumpling, and its flatness is not the problem. Because they are rolled out, flat dumplings should have a little chew while still being tender. This doesn't seem to be the case at Cracker Barrel. Their boxy shape offers no depth to their chicken and dumplings recipe, which should feature dumplings small enough to fit on a soup spoon. Instead, Cracker Barrel's offerings are too big and too tough. And one more thing: the flat dumpling has a fierce rival in the South, the pillowy dumpling. Both of these items deserve a proper spot on the new Cracker Barrel menu.