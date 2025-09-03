10 Reasons Why Cracker Barrel Is Failing

In late summer 2025, the media was awash with one of the most pressing issues in the nation, one that even President Trump had to weigh in on: the rebrand of Cracker Barrel. There was a time not so long ago when a visit to this Southern-themed chain was far more than just a roadside pitstop. It was a place that served traditional Southern comfort food with staples like biscuits, grits, and country ham. Cracker Barrel's iconic interior decor was inspired by old country stores, and the service was that of good old country hospitality.

In recent times, not only has the chain seen declining customer numbers but also a declining share price that dropped quicker than a plate of biscuits at a Sunday brunch. Over the course of one year, after battling to attract senior diners after the pandemic, the chain underwent a number of drastic changes that culminated with public outcry. As the Cracker Barrel leadership has tried to keep up with the times, almost overnight the chain's famous front porch became center stage for heated debates.

The roots of Cracker Barrel's decline go further back than just the last few months, however, with a series of events showing signs that the brand was, at some point, setting itself up for failure. Some of these events were out of its control, but others were bizarre decisions that were somewhat unfavorably received by a previously loyal customer base. Here, we share some insights into what those events were.