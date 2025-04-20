The Best Store-Bought Biscuit Mix Comes From A Popular Restaurant Chain

Biscuits are the pride and joy of southern cuisine, but they require quite a bit of skill and effort to make from scratch. Thankfully, biscuit mix is the convenient shortcut that has all the dried ingredients measured out and ready to mix with milk or water to form biscuit dough and bake. We tasted and ranked 12 store-bought biscuit mixes and found that the best biscuit mix comes from the popular restaurant chain, Cracker Barrel.

Ironically, we ranked Cracker Barrel's fresh biscuits as the worst chain restaurant biscuit, so the chain's buttermilk baking and pancake mix redeems its reputation for home cooks. Our ranking of biscuit mixes was based on taste, texture, and ease of use. Cracker Barrel's biscuit mix comes together easily with the help of milk and a very thorough set of instructions for both drop biscuits and cut-out biscuits. No other competitor offers such detailed instructions, which ultimately set these biscuits a cut above the rest in terms of ease of use. The dough was smooth and even, a good indicator of its success in the oven.

Once baked, Cracker Barrel's biscuits were perfectly golden brown on top with a fluffy, light crumb, making for the perfect texture. Since the mix works for buttery, savory biscuits, waffles, and pancakes, Cracker Barrel's buttermilk baking and pancake mix also earned points for versatility.