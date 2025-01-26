The Chain Restaurant With The Single Worst Fresh Biscuit

Whether it's being enjoyed with hot butter and jam, drenched in sausage gravy, or crumbled into a bowl of hot soup, a fresh, fluffy biscuit can hit the spot as a small part of a larger meal. We ranked nine different biscuits from popular chain restaurants and our pick for the worst comes from an eatery with more than 650 U.S. locations.

Cracker Barrel is known for its family atmosphere and generous portions of its traditional homestyle meals like meatloaf and chicken and dumplings. But the down-home eatery's biscuit ranks last on our list — a ranking that even surprised us.

As a place with a strong reputation for homestyle meals, Cracker Barrel advertises daily freshly made, from-scratch biscuits on its menu. While it offers a bargain on biscuits — customers get four for the same price as a single biscuit at other chains — the biscuits we tasted were overcooked and very dry. While we'll give the restaurant credit for its top-shelf variety of jams and preserves, the biscuit alone left us wanting something better. It's a far cry from Popeye's — our number one pick — which was buttery, fluffy, and enjoyable without any additional condiments.

