10 Ways To Incorporate Pumpkin Into Classic Cocktails
As we approach the fall, it's time to embrace all of its warm, cozy flavors. We're swapping out watermelon and peaches for apples, figs, and of course, all things pumpkin. The love for pumpkin dishes and flavored drinks in autumn isn't hard to explain. These bright-orange gourds not only bring us sunshine and warmth as the weather starts to cool down and clouds fill our skies again, but they also bring a nod to the holiday season approaching. If you enjoy a boozy beverage over a pumpkin spice latte, you can still get in on the fun. Nothing says autumnal elegance like pumpkin-based cocktails.
You might be wondering how exactly pumpkin is added to an alcoholic drink. You can use actual pureed pumpkin, pumpkin juice, pumpkin syrup, pumpkin essence or spice, and so on, but it all comes down to the type of drink and the preference of the person making it. As someone with bar and mixology training, I've come to find that there aren't as many limits on what you can make into a cocktail as you might think. In fact, the time I spent behind the bar making variations of drinks because a customer wanted to substitute an ingredient — or said something like, "Surprise me!" — led to some of my best cocktail ideas and signature drinks at both the restaurant I worked at and the private pop-up dinners I hosted.
When incorporating pumpkin into mixed drinks, this doesn't mean pumpkin soup, smoothie-type drinks, or even elaborate concoctions that aren't worth making. No, there are several ways that you can still have a classic cocktail with a pumpkin twist that you'll want to make again and again.
Indulge in a pumpkin pie martini
There's nothing quite like sipping on a well-balanced fall cocktail as the weather turns crisper. If you're a martini fan, then you'd be happy to find out that pumpkin pie martinis are a thing! Espresso martinis have allowed us to venture into the sweeter territory and opened up the ability to make an even more exciting pumpkin pie martini. You can make pumpkin pie martinis with actual pumpkin, by either pureeing your own or using some canned pumpkin puree. Then, to have the smoothest sip possible, strain your puree through a sieve or mesh strainer so that there are no chunks or unwanted fibers in the puree you use.
There is the risk that you'll turn your martini into a dessert cocktail, though. This is fine if that's what you feel like; however, to prevent your pumpkin pie martini from being overly sweet, you should use unsweetened pumpkin puree (whether canned or homemade). This will allow you to control the sweetness to your liking with syrup.
When it comes to the liquor, there are different ways to go about it, depending on the sweetness and unctuousness you seek. You can use RumChata liqueur for that sweet, creamy richness, or even just plain vodka (or vanilla vodka to add a bit more flavor) for a lighter cocktail. You might also consider making a frozen version of a pumpkin pie martini by blending all of your ingredients with some ice for that slushy, frozen texture.
Get festive with pumpkin nog
Eggnog may be the boozy delight we all look forward to at Christmastime, but as the marker of the festive season, it can feel a little too early to whip up a batch in the fall. Thankfully, we can make a more season-appropriate version with pumpkin called pumpkin nog. This drink has all of the yumminess of a classic eggnog, but with a pumpkin spin that only adds to the appeal. It's the perfect drink for a Halloween party, as an after-Thanksgiving-dinner drink, or to get you in the spirit for the holidays that are to come.
For pumpkin nog, you can follow your usual eggnog recipe, but add a couple tablespoons of pumpkin puree to the mix, too. Using the canned stuff is perfectly fine and will save you lots of time. If you're making your own, roast your pumpkins first to give them even more caramelized flavor. Be sure to add in a pinch or two of pumpkin pie spice, too, to give the nog all the warming flavor you desire.
Go classic with a twist with a pumpkin spice old fashioned
One of my favorite drinks to make for friends, family, and clients is an old fashioned. This classic cocktail never goes out of style and can give your evening a hint of the fancy without much effort. While it's great in its original form, it could use a little modern or seasonal twist if the mood calls for it, and this is pretty easy to do by substituting an ingredient or two. One brilliant twist is by making a pumpkin spice old fashioned. Bourbon matches the flavor of pumpkin spice beautifully, and all you need to do is substitute the sugar cube or simple syrup with some pumpkin spice syrup.
Now, since many pumpkin spice syrups don't actually contain real pumpkin, it can be really rewarding to make your own. It's also not as hard as it sounds, as it involves you throwing some pumpkin puree in a saucepan, along with pumpkin pie spice, sugar, water, and maybe even some maple syrup to give it a lovely maple essence. After simmering everything together, you simply strain your mixture through a fine mesh strainer, and you'll be left with a wonderful pumpkin syrup.
If you can't be bothered and want to buy some instead, try this Sonoma Syrup Co. Pumpkin Pie Latte Syrup. It's an artisanal product made with pumpkin puree.
Warm up with a pumpkin hot toddy
A hot toddy can be just the cure you need when you feel a sore throat coming on. It warms you up from the inside during the cold months of the year, and it's pretty easy to make. While it's such a delicious drink, it often feels too much like a medicinal solution, rather than just something to enjoy on a cozy evening. We can change that and make it a little bit more fun by introducing some pumpkin to it. A pumpkin hot toddy is just as warming but has a bit more flavor and depth to it. This means that you can even serve it to friends without it being associated with having a cold. The flavors make a lot of sense together, and you can customize it to your liking.
You can make a really easy pumpkin hot toddy with some pumpkin spice syrup, and it can be ready in a couple of seconds, using boiled water and a dash of whiskey. A squeeze of lemon juice would also be delicious and create a refreshing balance to the sweetness.
If you want your hot toddy to be a little bit more pumpkin-centered, you could juice some pumpkins and simmer that juice with some sugar and spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. Then, you'd just add whiskey to this simmered liquid gold. Either way, drink it while it's hot to get the full experience.
Top your espresso martini with pumpkin cold foam
A martini is always a good idea, and thankfully, these days you can play around with martinis and make them a little more creative. This is how espresso martinis came to be, and luckily, we can go even further. Espresso martinis are all the rage for a reason: They taste incredible and give you the energetic buzz that keeps you going all night. For people who can't get enough of them, we can add a pumpkin element that doesn't detract from the actual espresso drink. One way I like to be playful with an espresso martini is to top it with a Starbucks-inspired pumpkin cold foam. It effortlessly tops your espresso martini, giving you that signature mouthfeel but with a fall makeover. Think of it as a classy take on a PSL cocktail.
Making the cold foam is fairly simple. You can add some heavy cream, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin spice syrup to a blender, and blend until it's smooth and well combined. Leave it to chill in the refrigerator, and pour the cold foam over your espresso martini when you're ready to serve.
If you don't like the idea of a cold foam, there's another way you can incorporate pumpkin into this classic cocktail. Blend up the ingredients for an espresso martini in a blender, along with some ice cubes, pumpkin puree, and some pumpkin pie spice to make a frozen pumpkin espresso martini. The result will be an icy, yet velvety fall cocktail.
Brew some pumpkin soda for your next Moscow mule
For those of you who'd like to try a more interesting and challenging way to incorporate pumpkin into your cocktails, you can try making a pumpkin soda. This multiple step process involves you roasting some pumpkin and then pureeing it. You then mix the puree with water, sugar, and pumpkin pie spices, and leave it to stand for a day or two. After this, I recommend straining the mixture, so you're left with only a liquid.
The next step requires you to have a soda machine, which you'll use to carbonate the pumpkin liquid. You can add some syrup to sweeten and flavor it some more if you wish, and voilà, you've made some pumpkin soda. This is a flavorful drink to mix into the cocktail of your choice.
I like to mix pumpkin soda into a classic Moscow mule. I love the combination of the ginger, mint, lime, and pumpkin, and the result is a refreshing, zingy, yet warming and sweet Moscow mule. You can go half and half with the ginger beer and pumpkin soda or use only the pumpkin soda. If you go the latter route, you'll need to add the ginger flavor in another way. In my experience, muddling up some fresh ginger in your glass before you pour the drink components works really well.
Shake up a pumpkin white Russian (or white pumpkin)
Some cocktails are trendy fads that one forgets from one year to the next, but others truly stand the test of time, like a white Russian. It's creamy, strong, and tastes like dessert, all without being too heavy. The best thing about a classic white Russian is that it's only three ingredients. To my mind, that's an opportunity to play around with flavors without needing too many other components. I like to add some pumpkin to a white Russian, as it's reminiscent of a pumpkin spice latte with the cream and the coffee flavor.
To make this dreamy drink happen, you take all of your usual white Russian ingredients — vodka, Kalúa (or another coffee liqueur), and heavy cream — and add them to your cocktail shaker. You're also going to add a couple tablespoons of canned pumpkin puree. Give everything a good shake, and pour the mixture over a strainer to remove the thicker pulp, leaving you with a smooth drink.
For deeper pumpkin spice notes and pumpkin pie fragrance, you can infuse your vodka with some spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, and ginger. Otherwise, you can also simply sprinkle these spices directly into your cocktail shaker and shake them along with everything else.
Use pumpkin spice syrup to make an autumnal Tom Collins
There's no drink quite as refreshing as a classic Tom Collins. Traditionally made with gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and some club soda or sparkling water, this drink makes for a great sundowner. What I love most about a Tom Collins is that there isn't a rigid attitude towards it, and you can make it differently with what you have available. Use vodka instead, sparkling lemonade, or different flavored syrups, and it's still really good. Since it uses a syrup to sweeten it, it's also a good way to introduce another flavor element like pumpkin spice syrup. This way, you've got the same refreshing tipple, but with an interesting autumn flair.
It may be surprising that lemon juice and pumpkin syrup go well together, but they really do. Something about the acidity in the lemon juice plays beautifully with the spiced pumpkin sweetness. Use a syrup made from real pumpkin puree to have the full pumpkin effect, and your fall drink has never tasted so good.
Mix up a pumpkin margarita
In my experience from working at a bar, the margarita lovers out there are some of the most open-minded when it comes to playing with different flavors and twists on this classic drink. That's why I think a pumpkin margarita would be a crowd pleaser and the cocktail you should try this autumn. For this, you're mixing in some pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice syrup, and you're shaking this up in your cocktail shaker along with your tequila and Cointreau. Strain it all through your strainer into your margarita glass, and you've got a super fun orange-hued cocktail.
I like to still add a hit of citrus to get that classic margarita flavor. Luckily, most citrus works well with pumpkin. Lime juice is particularly good, but so is orange, so you can choose between a more sour or sweet addition according to your palate. For even more pizzazz, make your glass rim out of pumpkin pie spiced sugar, and you'll take it to the next level.
Make pumpkin butter for this gingered pumpkin and rum cocktail
Another interesting way to incorporate pumpkin into a classic cocktail is by using pumpkin butter. If you don't know what that is, it's the same concept as apple butter, but made with pumpkin.
In my experience, you usually need four components to make pumpkin butter: pumpkin puree (canned or homemade), a liquid like apple juice or cider, spices (like cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, or some pumpkin pie spice), and a sweetener like sugar or maple syrup. You simmer this on medium heat until the mixture develops into a thick, creamy, and unform paste-like consistency, similar to a jam. Make sure to taste it along the way to test the level of sweetness or spice to see if you want to add a little more. This concoction seamlessly mixes into drinks, adding thickness, pumpkin flavor, and a mild sweetness. One drink that works great with pumpkin butter is a ginger and rum cocktail.
Ginger and rum are both warming and spicy, which we know is the perfect complement to pumpkin. You'll need to muddle some fresh ginger in a glass. Then, you mix everything in a cocktail shaker until well combined. For this rum cocktail, you can add other tasty ingredients, like orange juice, Angostura bitters, lime juice, and cinnamon syrup, for a truly masterful drink. I also advise using some pumpkin spice syrup instead of the usual cinnamon syrup to really amp up the spiced pumpkin aromas that we know and love.