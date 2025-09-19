10 Ways To Incorporate Pumpkin Into Classic Cocktails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As we approach the fall, it's time to embrace all of its warm, cozy flavors. We're swapping out watermelon and peaches for apples, figs, and of course, all things pumpkin. The love for pumpkin dishes and flavored drinks in autumn isn't hard to explain. These bright-orange gourds not only bring us sunshine and warmth as the weather starts to cool down and clouds fill our skies again, but they also bring a nod to the holiday season approaching. If you enjoy a boozy beverage over a pumpkin spice latte, you can still get in on the fun. Nothing says autumnal elegance like pumpkin-based cocktails.

You might be wondering how exactly pumpkin is added to an alcoholic drink. You can use actual pureed pumpkin, pumpkin juice, pumpkin syrup, pumpkin essence or spice, and so on, but it all comes down to the type of drink and the preference of the person making it. As someone with bar and mixology training, I've come to find that there aren't as many limits on what you can make into a cocktail as you might think. In fact, the time I spent behind the bar making variations of drinks because a customer wanted to substitute an ingredient — or said something like, "Surprise me!" — led to some of my best cocktail ideas and signature drinks at both the restaurant I worked at and the private pop-up dinners I hosted.

When incorporating pumpkin into mixed drinks, this doesn't mean pumpkin soup, smoothie-type drinks, or even elaborate concoctions that aren't worth making. No, there are several ways that you can still have a classic cocktail with a pumpkin twist that you'll want to make again and again.