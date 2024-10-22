2 Bartender-Approved Ways To Add Pumpkin To Fall Cocktails

Pumpkin is the quintessential fall ingredient that we've incorporated into many recipes beyond a classic pumpkin pie. Cocktails are an unexpectedly successful avenue for a pumpkin infusion; we have a recipe for a pumpkin old fashioned using pumpkin syrup. There are, however, more inventive ways to transform pumpkins into cocktail mixers, and we've got two bartender-approved methods to share.

In an interview with Chris Cusack, a veteran bartender, cicerone, sommelier, and owner of both locations of the highly acclaimed cocktail bar Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, Texas, he gave us one easy and one more challenging way to add pumpkin to cocktails. For those of you up for a challenge, Cusack talks about a technique he's used as a bartender; "One of my favorite ways we've used pumpkin is that we made a house pumpkin soda." He makes pumpkin soda from scratch by peeling, baking, and pureeing "pie pumpkins (which are much sweeter)."

The pumpkin puree becomes the foundation. Cusack explained the next steps, saying, "Then ... added baking spices, water, and sugar, let them sit for 48 hours. We then fine-strained the mixture and force carbonated it, adding vanilla syrup and acid phosphate." The infusion is essentially watery pumpkin pie filling with a bit of tartness from the acid phosphate. Forced carbonation introduces CO2 to liquid to carbonate it and is widely used by many home brewers and soda lovers. You can purchase an ISi brand CO2 cartridge and a soda maker online. Cusack adds pumpkin soda to demerara rum, though he notes that you could also use bourbon for a delicious highball.