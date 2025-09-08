9 Fall Drinks You Can Get At Your Favorite Chains This Season

When the leaves start to fall and a cool breeze whisks them through the air, many foodies get a hankering for Halloween sweet treats and Thanksgiving feasts — but coffee and tea fanatics everywhere look forward to seasonal drinks more than anything. If that sounds like you, you'll be delighted to know that more chain restaurants and cafés than ever are getting in on the limited-time fall drink craze. From Starbucks to Dunkin' and Tim Hortons, there's no shortage of delicious beverages available for autumn of 2025.

The great thing about this season's most popular menu items is that they're not all pumpkin spice. Flavors like pecan, apple, and even cereal milk are bringing sweet and cozy vibes to your favorite coffee shops. Of course, those who can't get enough of autumn's most famous gourd will find no shortage of PSLs and other pumpkin-powered beverages. Here are nine of the tastiest sippers from major chains to pick up before snow covers the ground and the peppermint and gingerbread drinks roll out.