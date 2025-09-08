9 Fall Drinks You Can Get At Your Favorite Chains This Season
When the leaves start to fall and a cool breeze whisks them through the air, many foodies get a hankering for Halloween sweet treats and Thanksgiving feasts — but coffee and tea fanatics everywhere look forward to seasonal drinks more than anything. If that sounds like you, you'll be delighted to know that more chain restaurants and cafés than ever are getting in on the limited-time fall drink craze. From Starbucks to Dunkin' and Tim Hortons, there's no shortage of delicious beverages available for autumn of 2025.
The great thing about this season's most popular menu items is that they're not all pumpkin spice. Flavors like pecan, apple, and even cereal milk are bringing sweet and cozy vibes to your favorite coffee shops. Of course, those who can't get enough of autumn's most famous gourd will find no shortage of PSLs and other pumpkin-powered beverages. Here are nine of the tastiest sippers from major chains to pick up before snow covers the ground and the peppermint and gingerbread drinks roll out.
Starbucks Pecan Oatmilk Cortado
Starbucks may have turned the pumpkin spice latte into a household name, but the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado is our new favorite way to welcome fall. The new hot drink combines three shots of blonde espresso, buttery and warmly spiced pecan syrup, and a sweet pecan crunch topping for a cozy yet highly caffeinated pick-me-up. For cold coffee fans, the Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte delivers similar flavors.
Dunkin' Cereal N' Milk Iced Latte
Out of everything new on Dunkin's 2025 fall menu, the Cereal N' Milk Iced Latte is one of the most exciting items. Cereal-infused milk puts a nostalgic twist on coffee, and Dunkin's version doesn't cut corners. This drink uses real cereal for an authentic flavor with strong notes of marshmallow. Combined with espresso, this latte delivers an adult taste while also reminding you of the fall mornings of your childhood.
Peet's Coffee Cardamom Citrus Cold Brew Oat Latte
Another chain with some truly inventive drinks, the Peet's Coffee fall menu delivers big flavors, especially with the Cardamom Citrus Cold Brew Oat Latte. The cardamom in the latte's syrup brings an autumnal warmth, while Fiori di Sicilia — a deliciously unique vanilla and citrus oil blend from Italy — adds a refreshing twist. This fancy cold brew beverage is perfect for those who like less sweet drinks.
Dutch Bros Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Latte
The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Latte is a returning favorite at Dutch Bros, featuring espresso, milk, salted caramel and pumpkin flavoring, a layer of the chain's whipped-cream-like Soft Top, a pumpkin drizzle, and raw sugar sprinkles. It's a tricked-out, caramelly upgrade to the PSL you know. Dutch Bros also offers alternative versions, like the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Breve, as well as an intriguing cookie butter-flavored line of drinks.
Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai
Starbucks may have turned a new leaf with a pecan drink, but three pumpkin favorites have returned, one of which is the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. A must-try for those who prefer tea over coffee, this creamy beverage features warm spices, milk, and tea with a topping of the much-loved pumpkin cream cold foam. This chai is another reason why Starbucks' fall 2025 menu may be its best seasonal lineup yet.
Cracker Barrel Brown Sugar Latte
If you're sitting down to a plate of country biscuits and eggs at Cracker Barrel, you ought to order a hot or iced Brown Sugar Latte as well. This sipper mixes espresso, steamed milk, and a brown sugar sauce in a giant cup and tops it off with whipped cream and butter pecan syrup. Try it alongside the limited-time entrées, and you'll see why Cracker Barrel's fall menu is the chain at its absolute best.
McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte
These days, you can get a pumpkin spice latte almost anywhere that serves coffee, but you still may not know that McDonald's offers its own McCafé version. This perfectly simple drink will scratch the itch for a classic PSL with its blend of milk, pumpkin spice syrup, and espresso. Some even say it's a taste-alike to the famous Starbucks version, but for a lower price.
Krispy Kreme Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte
So, what if the temperature is dropping outside? Diehard frappe fans will delight in Krispy Kreme's Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte, a rich and creamy combination of pumpkin pie sauce, espresso, milk, whipped cream, and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice seasoning. This milkshake-like treat would be a great partner for a glazed pumpkin spice cake donut from the bakery case.
Tim Hortons Cinnamon Caramel Apple Latte
Great news for Canadians (and other folks who have a Tim Hortons nearby): in addition to a classic PSL, the beloved coffee chain offers an exciting Cinnamon Caramel Apple Latte in both hot and cold versions. These drinks mix caramel apple flavors with espresso, milk or oat milk, whipped topping, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. It's sure to delight those who prefer apple crisp over pumpkin pie for their autumn dessert.