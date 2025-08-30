The Materials Ree Drummond Uses To Achieve That Charming Rustic-Yet-Upscale Kitchen Aesthetic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Recent kitchen design trends have seen a growing embrace of warmth and personality. We spend so much time in that part of the home, why shouldn't it feel as cozy as our living rooms? While we have to balance necessities like storage space and clean, clutter-free work surfaces, there are plenty of ways to personalize our kitchens. One of our biggest inspirations in this endeavor is the Pioneer Woman herself. Ree Drummond has taught us many incredible lessons over the years, from cooking to shopping to entertaining — her approach to a charming, elegantly rustic kitchen is the latest.

Per The Pioneer Woman blog, there are a few key essentials in Drummond's kitchen design: natural elements such as lots of rich wood, ranch-inspired details like exposed beams and archways, hints of vibrant color in places like her marble countertops, and golden, vintage-inspired hardware and decor. She demonstrates how to design a country kitchen with an elevated sophistication by grounding the room with farmhouse staples like a grand, heavy wooden kitchen island topped with marble. She accents that with antique-style Spanish flair via the beams, arches, and gilded pendant lights. Finally, she warms the space without overwhelming it choosing those golden trims and striking decor like statement platters, framed mirrors, sculptural fruit bowls, and flower arrangements on counters and open shelves. Proving the secret to a chic, expensive-looking kitchen is sticking to a color scheme, Drummond weaves in warm tones in a brown, gold, and rust motif, then pops it with blue cookware.