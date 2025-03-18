12 Absolute Best Lessons We've Learned From Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond, widely known as the Pioneer Woman, has long been an inspiration to home cooks looking for a relatable and approachable role model in the kitchen. Unlike highly trained and highfalutin chefs like Julia Child and Emeril Lagasse, Drummond started out as a simple blogger sharing stories about ranch life and family meals — something many people can relate to more than the rarefied heights of French cooking. This persona helped her build an empire that includes cookbooks, a television show, a magazine, and a line of kitchen products, all of which seem to be designed to help us common folk feel empowered in the kitchen regardless of our skill level.

To further that empowerment, we decided to put together a list of the best (and most approachable) kitchen and hosting lessons we've learned from Ree Drummond. We have so much to learn from Ree because she makes cooking less intimidating and more fun, thereby dispelling any sense of stress one might feel at the thought of hosting a dinner party or cooking for a new paramour. She reminds us that homemade meals don't have to be complicated to be delicious, as long as you remain practical and down-to-earth and follow a few (or all) of the following pieces of advice.