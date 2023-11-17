The Unexpected Dish Ree Drummond Thinks You Should Serve For Thanksgiving - Exclusive

When you think Thanksgiving, you probably don't think of quick, easy dishes that you can throw together in just a few steps. As such, you might think that Ree Drummond's new cookbook, which focuses on making flavorful comfort food favorites quick and easy, isn't going to be a huge help to you this holiday season. But that's where you might be wrong. Tasting Table spoke with Drummond in a recent exclusive interview to learn more about "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner's Ready!" and Drummond's recommendations for busy home cooks (as well as empty nesters), and she pointed to a few recipes in particular that might make the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving feast.

The first is a blast from the past, a nostalgic take that's going to have any diner from a certain generation swooning: Drummond's take on SpaghettiOs. She offers up two versions in her cookbook — a classic, tomato-based recipe that she calls One-Pot Homemade O's and a cheesy version simply called Cheesy O's. The latter, she said, "is a truly delicious version of mac and cheese and would be really nice as a Thanksgiving side." The recipe comes together much like a traditional macaroni and cheese recipe, but with ring-shaped pasta and three types of cheese: Velveeta, Havarti, and Monterey Jack.