When You Should Never Use A Store-Bought Shortcut, According To Ree Drummond - Exclusive

Ree Drummond's new cookbook "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner's Ready!" doesn't shy away from using store-bought shortcuts. Refrigerated pie crusts, jarred salsa, and frozen fries all make appearances in this book, which is dedicated to quick, easy dinners that deliver a hefty portion of comfort without hours spent in the kitchen, laboring over multiple steps. The book's focus parallels Drummond's current cooking style.

In a recent exclusive Tasting Table interview, she said, "I wanted this cookbook to reflect my cooking life right now, and where I am right now is that I still love cooking [and] still love delicious food ... but I don't have the patience I used to have for long prep times and multiple steps. I wanted to give readers a nice pile of delicious recipes that are very doable and won't make them have to stay in the kitchen too long. There's a lot to do in life that doesn't involve the kitchen."

But while Drummond is encouraging readers and fans to live their lives outside of the kitchen, she also notes that there are times when you don't ever want to use a store-bought shortcut for convenience's sake. If it means sacrificing flavor and quality, Drummond says to leave that shortcut out.