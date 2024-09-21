Ree Drummond's Magic Ingredient For Leveling Up Mac And Cheese

Ree Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman, has made her mark with comforting, crowd pleasing dishes that feel both familiar and new. Take her mac and cheese for example — it's not just any recipe; its turbocharged with one pantry staple: seasoned salt. This seemingly basic blend transforms under Drummond's magic touch. What makes it even more special is her pairing of the seasoning with Worcestershire sauce, adding a level of flavor that plain salt can't achieve. Seasoned salt is one of the best additions to mac and cheese taking it from a simple side dish to the main event.

What makes seasoned salt Drummond's secret weapon? It's all about balance and versatility. While most people think of salt as a one-note flavor enhancer, seasoned salt is an orchestra of spices. Together with freshly ground black pepper, it plays beautifully against the richness of Drummond's signature trio of cheeses — white cheddar, pepper jack and Gouda. The seasoned salt's paprika adds a smoky undertone that compliments the creaminess of the cheese, while its garlic and onion powder provide subtle depth. And then, there's the heat — a slight kick from cayenne that shines through when mixed with the Worcestershire, creating a savory, complex bite.