Ree Drummond's Magic Ingredient For Leveling Up Mac And Cheese
Ree Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman, has made her mark with comforting, crowd pleasing dishes that feel both familiar and new. Take her mac and cheese for example — it's not just any recipe; its turbocharged with one pantry staple: seasoned salt. This seemingly basic blend transforms under Drummond's magic touch. What makes it even more special is her pairing of the seasoning with Worcestershire sauce, adding a level of flavor that plain salt can't achieve. Seasoned salt is one of the best additions to mac and cheese taking it from a simple side dish to the main event.
What makes seasoned salt Drummond's secret weapon? It's all about balance and versatility. While most people think of salt as a one-note flavor enhancer, seasoned salt is an orchestra of spices. Together with freshly ground black pepper, it plays beautifully against the richness of Drummond's signature trio of cheeses — white cheddar, pepper jack and Gouda. The seasoned salt's paprika adds a smoky undertone that compliments the creaminess of the cheese, while its garlic and onion powder provide subtle depth. And then, there's the heat — a slight kick from cayenne that shines through when mixed with the Worcestershire, creating a savory, complex bite.
The endless possibilities of seasoned salt
Ree Drummond's mac and cheese is already indulgent with toppings of crispy panko breadcrumbs, extra cheese, and a medley of mild peppers, all baked to a gooey perfection. But it's the seasoned salt's ease of use that truly upgrade this dish. For instance, a typical box of instant mac and cheese transforms from bland to bold with just a sprinkle of seasoned salt, giving it a restaurant quality taste. Or consider slow cooker mac and cheese for the busy home cook — just add your noodles, cheeses, and seasoned salt — then set it, and wait for the beep. Seasoned salt delivers convenience, incorporating garlic, onion, and pepper into every pinch. It's a shortcut to flavor that feels like anything but cheating, bringing a touch of Drummond's magic to your kitchen with minimal effort.
Mac and cheese is a dish woven into the fabric of America, conjuring memories of childhood dinners and holiday feasts. But what keeps it fresh is the endless reinvention. With so many different seasoning blends available, it's worth experimenting with your macaroni based on what you're pairing it with. For instance, Old Bay seasoning pairs wonderfully with seafood dishes with its blend of celery salt, red pepper, black pepper, paprika and other spices. Drummond's take on mac and cheese shows how a small addition can level up a beloved classic. Next time you're craving mac and cheese, consider using seasoned salt — you might be surprised by the difference it makes.