The Spicy Secret To Ree Drummond's Lasagna

There's no dish that brings the family together quite like lasagna. It's the perfect pièce de résistance of a Sunday supper, especially when it's made with homemade, slow-cooked tomato sauce and served with fresh bread. It can also easily be customized with veggies, different types of cheese, and spices. Ree Drummond, the trendy rustic recipe developer and face behind The Pioneer Woman, suggested an even better way to upgrade classic lasagna on her website. Her recipe for The Best Lasagna Ever is made with hot breakfast sausage, in addition to the usual suspects like noodles, pasta sauce, ground beef, cottage cheese, and mozzarella.

The hot breakfast sausage gives this dish a slightly savory edge and a remarkably fatty mouthfeel. However, Drummond shares that if you're spice-averse, you may want to consider using a mild breakfast sausage, ground beef, or an Italian sausage. She cooks the breakfast sausage with the ground beef and some garlic until it's browned. Then, she spoons out some of the fat before adding in the canned tomatoes and the spices and simmering the mixture until it's thick and aromatic. Adding the meat to the sauce, rather than to the lasagna itself, is a great way to help the umami and salty flavors from the sausage permeate into every corner. Plus, you're guaranteed to get a bit of sausage in every bite.

