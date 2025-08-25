15 Old-School Snacks Everyone Ate In The '70s

Whether you remember them or not, there were lots of interesting 1970s snacks that were popular throughout the decade. Perhaps you grabbed some on a work break, found them as a special treat your mom packed in your school lunch, enjoyed them as an after-school snack, or treated them like dessert.

Half of these 1970s snacks have stood the test of time in one form or another, whether staying on the shelves year after year or blipping in and out of existence. Four of the snacks have stayed popular over the decades and have never gone away; a couple more made a few comebacks, albeit never permanently, and two more have disappeared but have copycat versions available outside the U.S. Meanwhile, the other half have seemingly disappeared forever. Our list of 16 old-school 1970s snacks will probably leave you wishing you could try a few that aren't around anymore, but the good news is that some you may have forgotten still are around to help you indulge your craving.