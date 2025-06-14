This Sugary Peanut Butter Spread Was A Snack Staple Of The '70s

While there are plenty of wild and wacky snacks in existence today, there's just nothing that compares to the nonsensical designs of the '70s, '80s, and '90s. How could anything be better than sinking your teeth into a Nik-L-Nip wax bottle candy (yes, it's safe to eat wax candy) or the out-of-this-world crunch of Space Food Sticks? If you grew up in the '70s, or you're a fan of other vintage snacks that no one remembers, you might recall jars of Koogle peanut spread.

Koogle peanut spread was a small 12-ounce jar of peanut spread aimed at children. It was manufactured by Kraft (the same Kraft responsible for extra cheesy mac and cheese character shapes) and was introduced in 1971 with four flavors: Chocolate, vanilla, banana, and cinnamon. If you're thinking that these sound like strange flavor choices for peanut butter, you're right. Many people compare Koogle more to a spreadable condiment like Nutella than an actual jar of peanut butter — something much smoother and easier to spread on sandwich bread than its sometimes-crunchy counterpart. The jars used to sell for just 69 cents, but it didn't take long for American households to pick up on the wild amounts of sugar and minimal amounts of real peanuts in each container.