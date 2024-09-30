The Cheesy Benefit To Buying Kraft Mac And Cheese Shapes Over Classic Noodles

Mac and cheese is a classic comfort food for the ages. No matter the style, flavor, or if it's a plant-based mac and cheese, there's just something about this dish that packs warmth and wonder into every bite. Even with subtle changes to Kraft's classic macaroni and cheese, the sense of delicious escapism is still rich in taste and nostalgia. One of the best things about Kraft's mac and cheese is its variety of themed and shaped packaged pasta that eschews the standard elbow macaroni for something a little more fun. This shapely pasta has a huge advantage over the typical rounded macaroni, and that's the combined surface area and presence of nooks and crannies that make every forkful of food a cheese-laden explosion.

With plenty of unconventional pasta shapes you should know about, there's lots of room for sauce to cling on and create the most "perfect bites." Whether you're in the market for corkscrews, shells, or the visages of your most cherished cartoon characters, you'll find it all and so much more in the mac and cheese aisle. After all, how can you argue with devouring a big bowl of Super Mario Power-Ups or "SpongeBob" characters in pasta form?