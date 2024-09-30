The Cheesy Benefit To Buying Kraft Mac And Cheese Shapes Over Classic Noodles
Mac and cheese is a classic comfort food for the ages. No matter the style, flavor, or if it's a plant-based mac and cheese, there's just something about this dish that packs warmth and wonder into every bite. Even with subtle changes to Kraft's classic macaroni and cheese, the sense of delicious escapism is still rich in taste and nostalgia. One of the best things about Kraft's mac and cheese is its variety of themed and shaped packaged pasta that eschews the standard elbow macaroni for something a little more fun. This shapely pasta has a huge advantage over the typical rounded macaroni, and that's the combined surface area and presence of nooks and crannies that make every forkful of food a cheese-laden explosion.
With plenty of unconventional pasta shapes you should know about, there's lots of room for sauce to cling on and create the most "perfect bites." Whether you're in the market for corkscrews, shells, or the visages of your most cherished cartoon characters, you'll find it all and so much more in the mac and cheese aisle. After all, how can you argue with devouring a big bowl of Super Mario Power-Ups or "SpongeBob" characters in pasta form?
The magic of themed mac and cheese
Now, you may be wondering if the shape of pasta impact its taste? Simply put, the answer is a resounding yes. More than merely size and surface area for optimal sauce coverage, it's also important to take into consideration what different pastas are made of and the fact that the presence of starch will also factor into the overall flavor of your mac and cheese dish. This definitely matters in the process of making mac and cheese – even from a box like with Kraft.
Taking, for example, the SpongeBob SquarePants shaped Kraft mac and cheese, you'll see that the shapes, while resembling SpongeBob, Gary, Patrick, and Squidward, also have a grid-shaped set of holes, which leaves even more room to hold the cheese sauce. Adding to this the overall thickness of the cheese that will be enhanced by the level of starch in your pasta water, this is really the ultimate means for a very cheesy meal. In addition to all of the actual technical reasons, the best thing about shaped mac and cheese is truly the fact that, no matter how young or old you are, eating this fun themed pasta makes you feel like a kid again, and that's definitely not cheesy to say!