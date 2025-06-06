No, Dunkin' Didn't Invent Donut Holes. Here's Who Did.

Dunkin' began selling Munchkins Donut Hole Treats in the 1970s and recently celebrated 50 years of Dunkin' Munchkins. The chain's tasty donut holes are so popular that around 800 million are sold each year, and they are available in six standard flavors as well as seasonal varieties like the Pumpkin Munchkin. Perhaps because of their popularity, you might think that Dunkin' invented the donut hole.

Those familiar with the sweet history of Dunkin's beloved Munchkins know that the brand says it invented their bite-sized treats when they realized that the excess dough cut from the center of their standard donuts was being wasted. However, there is another story that has been circulating for decades: A ship captain from New England named Hanson Gregory is responsible for the creation of the donut hole, as he altered his mother's donut recipe by cutting the first ever hole in a donut. What he did with the dough he removed, we may never know. With National Donut Day on June 6, it's time to get to the bottom of who invented the donut hole.