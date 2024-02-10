18 Tips You Need For Making Donut Holes

Donuts are a great sugary start to the morning — although we can't be sure one alone is very filling. The better alternative is to make donut holes, which are perfectly convenient to pop into your mouth when you walk past a plate of them in the kitchen. Although smaller than standard donuts, donut holes don't skimp out on the flavor. You can coat them in a frosting, glaze, or sugar and fill them with a rich jelly or sweet spread.

Donut holes may be an easy option to pick up from your local donut chain, but they're much more challenging to make at home. As experienced home donut makers who love to make these sweet treats for special occasions, we've curated a list of our best tips for making delicious donut holes at home that are just too good to resist, including some shortcuts that will bypass having to make the perfect dough or achieve the ideal fry.