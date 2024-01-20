You Can Make Delicious Donut Holes With Just 2 Ingredients

If you're ever randomly craving donut holes, you're in luck. You may be able to indulge in them without even leaving your house — as long as you have a pair of key ingredients on hand. As it turns out, there's a super easy way to whip up fresh, homemade donut holes with just two basic ingredients: self-rising flour and whole milk yogurt.

Here's what you do: In a mixing bowl, combine 1 ½ cups of self-rising flour and 1 cup of plain whole milk yogurt (or Greek yogurt). If you don't have self-rising flour, you can substitute that with 1 ½ cups of standard all-purpose flour with 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder added.

Then, fill a pot with oil (up to about 2 inches) and bring the temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, you'll need to drop in the balls of dough, which should be the size of about 1 tablespoon. You can do this either by using a piping bag and cutting off pieces or by using a spoon and your hand to break off pieces. Fry the donut holes for two to three minutes or until they are golden brown.