The Simple Way To Thicken Up Runny Donut Glaze

Whether you swear by Krispy Kreme or tried-and-true Dunkin' Donuts, most donut lovers can agree: The key to any glazed donut is, of course, its glaze. An ideal glaze comes perfectly sweet and is thick enough to settle and harden around your favorite fried pastry. If you're making your own glazed donuts, however, that well-balanced consistency is not always a guarantee. Sometimes, a homemade glaze winds up far too thin and runny for your donut. To combat this texture, all you have to do is incorporate a little bit more of one-star ingredient. Namely, powdered sugar is the key to thickening any donut glaze.

The reason powdered sugar works wonders on a glaze's texture is that most glazes predominantly consist of that sugar to begin with. Different glazes may utilize different measurements, but the powdered sweetener sits at the center of most recipes. Powdered sugar works especially well in glazes because it doesn't require any heat to dissolve. It's therefore easy to incorporate into a smooth coating without any lingering graininess.

So, to revive your next glaze and get its texture back on track, add more powdered sugar as you go. Even if you've already whisked together your glaze, you can still alter its thickness. Just remember: A little sugar goes a long way.