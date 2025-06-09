12 Snacks From The 80s No One Remembers Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It was the decade of big hair, jazzercise, scrunchies, and MTV — that's right, we're talking about the totally tubular '80s. Everything was neon colored, loud, and vibrant, so much so that now — looking back — we can't help but cringe. And the same goes for the food of this rad decade. Thankfully, the Jell-O obsession of the 1970s was starting to die down, but the country still hadn't shaken its fascination with weird flavor combinations. This was also the era when grab-and-go food options surged in popularity to keep up with an increasingly fast-paced world. Convenience and weird flavors were the name of the game when it came to snack foods in the '80s, leading to some delicious discoveries and other, let's say, more regrettable creations.

In this list, we'll warp back in time to take a peek at some of the 1980s' most easily forgotten snacks — those that have been barren from store shelves and our minds for decades. Some of these were commercial, kid-friendly treats that would scratch the ultimate nostalgic snack itch if they came back, while others were totally rank recipes that we're glad have been left to die along with lawn darts and shoulder pads. So let's dive into these '80s eats — we'll let you decide if any of them should come back or if they all deserve to go the way of Betamax.