The Crafty Technique To Give Your Dirt Pudding A Grassy Effect

Part of what makes dirt pudding cups so unique is that they are both delicious and educational. The various layers of crumbled-up cookies, graham crackers, and chocolatey pudding are often used to represent the different layers of the earth's surface, making this treat a tasty, thoughtful option for kids. There's also plenty for adults to enjoy about dirt pudding; aside from being an easy-to-make dessert, their delightful appearance means they are perfect for themed parties, especially if you add a bit of grass to complete the scene. All you need to create some grass and boost the aesthetics of your dirt pudding is shredded coconut.

A few tufts of light green grass is the perfect way to top off any dirt pudding cup, and using shredded coconut to achieve this effect will ensure that it tastes as good as it looks. To transform the coconut into grass, simply toss it into a bowl or a plastic baggie. The amount you'll need depends entirely on how many dirt cups you're making, but a quarter of a cup should be enough to get you started. To the bowl or bag add a drop or two of green food coloring before mixing everything together. Keep adding food coloring drop by drop until you achieve a green you're happy with.