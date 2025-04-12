Give Your Favorite Snack Mix An Umami-Boost With Just One Sauce

Whether you're hitting the hiking trail, gearing up for a long day at work, or simply lounging around the house, having a hearty snack mix on hand is essential for beating that mid-afternoon slump. While, as Ina Garten would say, a store-bought snack mix is fine, a homemade one has plenty of merits. For one thing, it's likely to be a lot more affordable, given that you can buy your ingredients in bulk and portion them out to perfection. For another, it allows you to fully customize your blend, guaranteeing that you won't end up picking around (and inevitably disposing of) your least favorite components. Lastly, it gives you the freedom to play around with the exact flavor ratios of your snack mix.

If you've got a taste for the savory, for example, you can't go wrong by amping up the umami flavor of your munchies by drizzling on some Worcestershire sauce. Though you're probably more likely to find the fermented condiment paired with meat dishes rather than pretzels, nuts, and squares of Chex cereal, it's a great option for increasing the savory depth of your snacking session. Just be sure to keep its saltiness in mind when adding it to your blend; a little certainly goes a long way in terms of taste, therefore you may want to replace some other ingredients to avoid a thirst-inducing overload of salt. Nevertheless, it's one of our favorite (albeit unexpected) additions to homemade snack mix.