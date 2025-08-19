10 Classic Absinthe Cocktails You Need To Try
When it comes to different types of liquors, there are none that are as perhaps widely condemned and misunderstood as absinthe. Long having had a reputation as a hallucinogenic substance with properties that made it potentially dangerous, absinthe has more recently started to recover from its wrongful vilification. Today, modern science has proven that absinthe's reputation was long down to misinformation and hoaxes perpetuated by shady distillers, and while it does tend to be strong, it's nowhere near the ultra-dangerous psychedelic it was said to be.
Since absinthe was banned for a long time and largely ignored, there aren't as many popular absinthe cocktails that might be on our radar. We want to change that, because while absinthe is typically prepared with the help of a drip apparatus and sugar cubes, you can definitely drink absinthe without the sugar and water. The strong anise and licorice flavors mean that it stands out in a big way in cocktails, and there are some that make the most of this unique and unmistakable concoction.
If you're looking to experiment with absinthe, we wanted to know where to start. We reached out to some industry experts to get their recommendations on the very best absinthe cocktails, and we got a brilliant mix of modern mixology and the sorts of cocktails that figures like Ernest Hemingway and Oscar Wilde would have been partaking in. So, let's talk about absinthe, and the unique history that comes served alongside these delicious cocktails.
1. Sazerac
Of all the absinthe cocktails, the one that many have probably heard of — if not tried — is the classic Sazerac. Dating back to the 19th century, the Sazerac has a bit of a complicated history, thanks to absinthe's reputation and ban. Today, it's still firmly associated with New Orleans, although there's a lot of debate over who first created it, and what a true Sazerac was and is.
That said, it's still an excellent cocktail and a recommendation that came to us from Gerardo Oliva, head bartender at Casa Angelina in Praiano, Italy. The hotel sits along the Amalfi Coast, and Oliva told us that this is the kind of cocktail that's more than a drink, but a vibe: "Sip slowly on the terrace, feel the gentle breeze off the sea, and let this timeless cocktail guide you into the golden hours ahead."
Made with cognac or whiskey — with many versions favoring a rye whiskey — along with simple syrup, Peychaud's bitters, and absinthe, the Sazerac might be a brilliant cocktail for any time of the day, but it's definitely an ideal sort of thing for those hot, summer afternoons when you want something to sit, savor, and enjoy. It's herbal and spicy with an edge that gets taken off by the simple syrup, and there are plenty of variations on the classic version, too: add a dash of banana liqueur, swap simple syrup for a golden syrup, or get creative with different types of bitters.
2. Crazy Crossing
Absinthe was created in the 1840s, and interestingly, it has roots that go all the way back to ancient Greece. Absinthe is also called wormwood liquor after one of its main components, and wormwood was used as an herbal remedy for centuries. By 1937, absinthe had been firmly associated with art, artists, and a sort of romanticized version of Europe's cultural hubs, particularly Paris. It's not surprising, then, that an absinthe cocktail shows up in the "Café Royal Cocktail Book," and if you're wondering if it stands the test of time, the answer is yes.
That's according to Matteo Carretta, director of beverage at The Green Bar in London's Hotel Café Royal. Carretta told us, "It's a direct link to The Green Bar's storied past, drawn from the hotel's origin. In the heart of London, with millions passing by, this sophisticated nod to history is truly for those in the know."
If there's anything we like more than a delicious cocktail, it's one with history. This fits the bill, and it's a wonderfully straightforward drink. One part vermouth and one part Dubonnet is combined with two parts gin, and dashes of maraschino, Van der Hum (a brandy- and wine-based tangerine liqueur), and absinthe for a cocktail that might just transport you right back to the 1930s.
3. The Corpse Revivers
Corpse Revivers are perhaps more accurately described as starting out as an idea for a family of cocktails. During the 19th century, the term was used to refer to any cocktail that was mixed up and served as a hangover cure, and that led variations on the idea. Some were written down and assigned numbers, and that brings us to our experts' recommendations — because yes, some contained absinthe.
First, we have the Corpse Reviver No. 2, and according to Kevin Cornell Johnson, food and beverage coordinator at the Clayton Hotel & Members Club, this particular drink is very much an early 20th-century, pre-Prohibition sort of cocktail. It calls for equal parts gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, and lemon juice, along with just a drop or two of absinthe. This particular version goes back at least to the 1930s, when it appeared in one of the best vintage cocktail and mixology books ever published: "The Savoy Cocktail Book."
Another recommendation for a Corpse Reviver came to us from Lia Moretti, general manager at the Bull & Bear at Waldorf Astoria Orlando. That's the No. 86, which is made with equal parts honey syrup and lemon shrub, two parts gin, several dashes of orange water and coffee-infused bitters, and it's finished with a dehydrated lemon wedge and a sugar cube soaked in absinthe. Moretti says that this particular version is a brilliant intersection of the history of cocktails and modern mixology, and pays homage to the legacy of absinthe.
4. The Sun Also Rises
Ernest Hemingway famously had a laundry list of cocktails associated with him, and several of our experts' recommendations involve Hemingway. That includes the cocktail that comes to us from Justin George, the general manager of the NOUN Hotel. What might you expect from the cocktail called The Sun Also Rises? George explained, calling absinthe "Possibly the most taboo and alluring spirit on the back bar," and describing the cocktail as "A drinker's drink, for certain, this takes a fresh and airy experience into a dark alley with some seedy characters."
Intrigued? This complex, layered cocktail is a mix of Banks 5 Island Rum, Luxardo Maraschino, a teaspoon of absinthe, and fresh lime and grapefruit juice. It's spicy, citrusy, and sweet, and George notes that it's a version of a Hemingway daiquiri.
It's also a little unique in that we know exactly who created it: George gives the credit to Jim Meehan, the award-winning bartender at PDT. The cocktail, George says, is a complex mix that ends up greater than the sum of its parts, and he explained, too, that it's a brilliant tribute to the author: "In my opinion, [it's] a great representation of Hemingway. He just couldn't quite allow himself to be happy for too long."
5. Absinthe Minded
Working with absinthe can be tough, as it has such a distinctive, unmistakable flavor that can very, very easily become overpowering. Balance is key in all cocktails — especially absinthe — and you may have heard a reference to the so-called Golden Ratio of cocktail-building. That's a nod to the fact that most cocktails will be a balance of liquor, sweetness, and sour, and the Absinthe Minded cocktail that came to us from Allana Geraty, a bartender at Cucina enoteca in Newport Beach, California is a brilliant illustration of how that works.
Geraty describes the cocktail as tart and refreshing, which might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of absinthe — but that also makes it a great example of just how important balance is in building a cocktail. The cocktail calls for one part agave syrup, lemon juice, and absinthe, along with two parts passionfruit liqueur, and two and a half parts vodka and three drops of saline. It's then garnished with fennel, and Geraty says that it's the perfect mix of herbaceous, citrusy, sweetness, and — of course — that unmistakable absinthe flavor.
6. Death in the Afternoon and Death in the Gulf Stream
One of the experts we spoke with is Zak Lindahl, the beverage director at The National, Autograph Collection. He had a few recommendations for specific drinks, starting with Death in the Afternoon. That's the simple, straightforward absinthe cocktail Ernest Hemingway is credited with creating (likely between 1932 and 1935), and it's simply an ounce of absinthe mixed with a glass of champagne. Simple and straightforward, absolutely, and Lindahl says that the key to making this one delicious is using high-quality brut or extra brut.
Then, there's Death in the Gulf Stream, which Hemingway created a few years later. Interestingly, that officially calls for gin, lime juice, Angostura bitters, and simple syrup, served over crushed ice. Where's the absinthe? Lindahl explained: "While the original recipe doesn't expressly call for absinthe, this is one of those drinks that is known to include absinthe as a secret modifying ingredient."
Neat, right? That also brings us to some advice that Lindahl had, and that's in the general use of absinthe in cocktails. He advises that instead of thinking of absinthe as something that's to be poured out in the same way vodka, rum, or whiskey might be, "Absinthe works best when treated as a flavor enhancer rather than the main event." Rinsing glasses or using a spray of absinthe allows you to get the flavor without losing the rest of the cocktail, and it's great advice to keep in mind for your own experimentations.
7. Hallucinator
Niko Novick is the executive of Beverage at Absinthe, the 18-and-over Las Vegas stage show that's inspired by the legends and lore of the Green Fairy. If there's any bit of trivia that's widely known about absinthe, it's the drink's connection to the art, artistry, and decadence of 19th-century Paris, so it makes sense that Novick had a stellar cocktail to share with us.
The brilliantly boozy — and honestly, aptly-named — Hallucinator combines the distinct anise of absinthe with citrusy pineapple for a cocktail that's got a sweet, sour, and herby kick. Equal parts white rum, pineapple rum, and pineapple juice are mixed with a quarter-part absinthe, and it's a great example of how absinthe can be used to add a completely unique spin on a drink. Add lime juice and simple syrup, a lime wheel for garnish, and serve over ice, and you've got the kind of cocktail that's the perfect way to beat the Las Vegas heat, or wrap up a hot summer's day.
8. Meet Me at the Clock
One of the fun things about absinthe is that it feels fancy. Properly preparing it means you have the perfect excuse to invest in some truly stunning barware, like a glass absinthe fountain. (Sets — which include the fountain, glasses, and absinthe spoons — are available on Amazon. Some, like this set from Alandia, harken back to original, 19th-century designs.) One of our experts offered us a cocktail that's fancy in a different sort of way, and the gin-based cocktail called Meet Me at the Clock is served not over ice, but over a single large cube of frozen rosé.
James Grant is the director of beverage at Fairmont Royal York and Clockwork Champagne & Cocktails. His cocktail — served in a large coupe glass — pairs the herbaceousness of gin with lemon juice, simple syrup, and five dashes of Peychaud's bitters. The finishing touches are brought with Veuve Clicquot and a spray of absinthe, and the whole thing is then ultra-chilled by the frozen rosé. Absinthe works really well in frozen cocktails, and in this case, it's a unique cocktail that changes as the rosé melts. Fancy!
9. Absinthe Espresso Martini
Espresso martinis are, of course, wildly popular, and there are all kinds of variations on this particular cocktail. A creamy caramel apple espresso martini might seem like it's a logical sort of step, but an absinthe espresso martini? Absolutely, and it's a cocktail that comes to us from Ricardo Zarate Jr., the beverage director and general manager of Haven Farm + Table at Fox Point Farms.
He explained, "[It's] a little wild, a little worldly. It leans into the unexpected with an herbal backbone, and just enough edge." Here, too, balance is key, and although this particular cocktail is going to take some specialty ingredients, you might just find that it's your new go-to brunch drink.
Equal parts Scarlet Mentha Amaro and Licor 43 are added to cold brew, along with absinthe and a healthy spoonful of Demerara syrup. Finish with a dash of Angostura Orange Bitters, a dash of saline, and top with grated cinnamon for a cocktail that's sure to be a completely unique addition to any get-together.
10. The Improved Whiskey Cocktail
For years, vodka has been one of the most popular spirits in the U.S., and branching out into other types of alcohols and liquors can be challenging. Just like there are some tequilas that are great for beginners, there are some cocktails that are great for introducing people to a new type of spirit. Absinthe's anise and licorice flavor profile can be a rough one, and while it's a love-or-hate sort of thing, the right cocktail can make even the biggest cynic appreciate this historic drink.
Stasch Kuras is the beverage director at Butcher and the Bearé, and told us that a great way to introduce people to absinthe was via an Old Fashioned. Kuras explained that Jerry Thomas's 1862 book "How to Mix Drinks" was a key work in developing American mixology, and it's from this book that we get some timeless inspiration for absinthe.
"For an introduction to absinthe, I love to give people a chance to try the original Improved Whiskey Cocktail," Kuras says. The good news is that many home bars will have everything you need: Rye whiskey (or bourbon), maraschino liqueur, simple syrup, Angostura and Peychaud's bitters, and a dash of absinthe. Serve over ice, add a lemon twist, and you have a cocktail that captures exactly what's incredible about absinthe in a way that's very, very accessible.