10 Classic Absinthe Cocktails You Need To Try

When it comes to different types of liquors, there are none that are as perhaps widely condemned and misunderstood as absinthe. Long having had a reputation as a hallucinogenic substance with properties that made it potentially dangerous, absinthe has more recently started to recover from its wrongful vilification. Today, modern science has proven that absinthe's reputation was long down to misinformation and hoaxes perpetuated by shady distillers, and while it does tend to be strong, it's nowhere near the ultra-dangerous psychedelic it was said to be.

Since absinthe was banned for a long time and largely ignored, there aren't as many popular absinthe cocktails that might be on our radar. We want to change that, because while absinthe is typically prepared with the help of a drip apparatus and sugar cubes, you can definitely drink absinthe without the sugar and water. The strong anise and licorice flavors mean that it stands out in a big way in cocktails, and there are some that make the most of this unique and unmistakable concoction.

If you're looking to experiment with absinthe, we wanted to know where to start. We reached out to some industry experts to get their recommendations on the very best absinthe cocktails, and we got a brilliant mix of modern mixology and the sorts of cocktails that figures like Ernest Hemingway and Oscar Wilde would have been partaking in. So, let's talk about absinthe, and the unique history that comes served alongside these delicious cocktails.