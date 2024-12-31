Does Absinthe Belong In Frozen Cocktails?

Absinthe, sometimes known as the green fairy, has a reputation for mischief. Famously high in alcohol content, the vibrant spirit is perhaps best known for its presence in cocktails like the Sazerac or the corpse reviver. One thing that doesn't often come to mind when one thinks of absinthe, however, is frozen cocktails. While the mind may jump to margs and piña coladas when the concept is brought up, absinthe is the secret key to crafting dynamic frozen cocktails.

Why does this combination prove effective? Absinthe's dominant flavor is anise, a spice along the lines of licorice and tarragon. It has notes of fennel too, as well as other herbaceous, botanical, and bitter nuances. As opposed to the traditional cloying sweetness of frozen cocktails, one made with absinthe can offer a refreshing and multidimensional reprieve. And while its prominent black licorice taste can seem like a daunting flavor to pair, the options are more plentiful than you'd expect.