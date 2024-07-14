Frozen Lemonade Concentrate Is Your Ticket To A More Refreshing Margarita

Frozen margaritas are arguably one of the most refreshing cocktails in the spiked summer oeuvre. To make that icy sipper even more refreshing, and elevate it with a burst of tangy citrus flavor, stir a little frozen lemonade concentrate into the mix.

A classic frozen margarita combines tequila, lime juice, Cointreau or another orange-flavored triple sec, plus agave or simple syrup to taste and coarse sea salt for the rim. A few scoops (or several) of frozen lemonade concentrate lends natural sweetness, an extra thick, chilly, luscious body, and a bolder, more vibrant flavor than regular lemonade. Plus, it's a one-ingredient upgrade, and it's wicked affordable. At a Walmart in New York, a 12-ounce can costs just $1.68. And, since it's frozen, this unwitting cocktail superstar has a long shelf life, so it can hang out in your freezer until the next time you're ready to make a batch of margs.

To incorporate this tangy booster into a knockout margarita, simply add the frozen lemonade concentrate to your pitcher, and blend it with your tequila, triple sec, and lime juice over ice as normal. Hold off on adding any simple syrup, agave, or other sweeteners until after a puree and a taste test, as the lemonade concentrate is going to bring some considerable sweetness to the table. You don't even have to thaw it before popping it in the blender. (Although, cutting it into smaller chunks might be easier on your blender blades).