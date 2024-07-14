Frozen Lemonade Concentrate Is Your Ticket To A More Refreshing Margarita
Frozen margaritas are arguably one of the most refreshing cocktails in the spiked summer oeuvre. To make that icy sipper even more refreshing, and elevate it with a burst of tangy citrus flavor, stir a little frozen lemonade concentrate into the mix.
A classic frozen margarita combines tequila, lime juice, Cointreau or another orange-flavored triple sec, plus agave or simple syrup to taste and coarse sea salt for the rim. A few scoops (or several) of frozen lemonade concentrate lends natural sweetness, an extra thick, chilly, luscious body, and a bolder, more vibrant flavor than regular lemonade. Plus, it's a one-ingredient upgrade, and it's wicked affordable. At a Walmart in New York, a 12-ounce can costs just $1.68. And, since it's frozen, this unwitting cocktail superstar has a long shelf life, so it can hang out in your freezer until the next time you're ready to make a batch of margs.
To incorporate this tangy booster into a knockout margarita, simply add the frozen lemonade concentrate to your pitcher, and blend it with your tequila, triple sec, and lime juice over ice as normal. Hold off on adding any simple syrup, agave, or other sweeteners until after a puree and a taste test, as the lemonade concentrate is going to bring some considerable sweetness to the table. You don't even have to thaw it before popping it in the blender. (Although, cutting it into smaller chunks might be easier on your blender blades).
Shh...we're concentrating on nailing the perfect lemon-lime marg
The addition of the lemonade is going to substantially increase the body of your margarita, so some slight adjustments to your regular recipe will be necessary. Depending on your taste preference, that might mean using half the normal amount of lime juice. Or, skip the lime juice altogether and go for a lemon-orange bevy with the vegetal streak of tequila. With a 12-ounce can of frozen lemonade concentrate, that would look like one can of lemonade, 12 ounces of tequila, and 6 ounces of triple sec. Mature Añejo tequila would be extra delicious over unaged blanco.
Alternatively, you could use your regular go-to margarita recipe, using equal parts lime juice and lemonade concentrate, then doubling the amount of triple sec and tequila. That way, you'll end up with a double batch, but the ingredients and booziness will be evenly balanced. Frozen margaritas are simple to adjust and customize as you make 'em, and the ice will add major dilution to temper any overly bold flavors. It's an ultra-forgiving cocktail for a little creative liberty. You can also make your margs thinner or more slushie-like by adding more or less ice to the blender.
To serve, garnish with a lemon wheel and a Tajín and rock salt rim. If you're feeling ambitious, combine your lemon-lime marg with other complementary flavors, like a squeeze of blood orange juice or a few halved strawberries.