9 Of The Best Vintage Mixology And Cocktail Books

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mixing up cocktails that are as beautiful as they are delicious is nothing short of an art form — just ask anyone who's taken the time to turn some of those leftover citrus peels into fancy cocktail garnishes that make even old favorites feel fancy. Once you start experimenting with all kinds of different cocktails, you might never look back at a plain Jack and Coke again. Did you know that steak can be an excellent cocktail garnish? It can!

However, there's an old proverb that you need to learn how to walk before you learn how to run, and that's the case with mixology and cocktails, too. There are a ton of great cocktail books out there for all different kinds of applications and tastes, but a great place to start is with some outstanding vintage books from some of the great pioneers who laid the groundwork for today's industry. These books aren't just outstanding and practical teaching tools; they're an invaluable look back at the history of mixology.

In order to give you a list of recommended vintage cocktail books, we did a few things — starting with the bartenders, mixologists, and authors themselves. We chose books that were written by pioneers in their fields, and from there, we were looking for several other things. They had to be highly reviewed and rated by those who had purchased them, and they had to be available in widely available reprint versions. Who knows, you might just find yourself looking for the first editions.