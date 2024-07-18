Drink Cocktails and Spirits

Why Steak Should Be A Part Of Your Cocktail Garnish Rotation

Bloody mary with steak skewer Static Media / Shutterstock
By Nikki Munoz/

When it comes to garnishing a cocktail, you can really go one of two ways: the simple route or the creative route. Going the simple route may mean adding a slice of lime to a margarita, while going the creative route may mean adding a piece of chocolate candy to an espresso martini. If you really want to think outside the box, though, then you may want to steer your mind toward some savory options — specifically, how about adding a piece of steak to your next cocktail?

You wouldn't hesitate to order a cocktail with your steak dinner, so why not combine the two? In fact, the idea isn't so out there; Morton's Steakhouse garnishes its Manhattan with a slice of New York strip steak. Not only is this garnish unique, but it's perfect for a before-dinner cocktail — you get a delicious drink, along with a small, bite-sized snack.

You don't have to stick with a New York strip, either. If you're going to whip up a steak for the sole purpose of using a small piece as a garnish, then you'll want to go with whatever recipe is easiest or most familiar to you. If you want a quick, easy option to start with, try out Tasting Table's recipe for a sheet pan steak dinner. You can then save the rest of the dish for the next day's meal.

What cocktails should you garnish with steak?

Martini with olives Maria Shipakina/Shutterstock

The Manhattan isn't the only cocktail that pairs well with a steak garnish. To figure out the best options for this unique drink addition, it makes sense to turn to cocktails that pair perfectly with a steak dinner. First up, how about an easy dirty martini? The gin's herbal notes are a nice complement to the steak's richness — plus, the martini is no stranger to a savory garnish, as olives are essentially a given in most versions of the drink. If you don't want to give up the olives, you can simply include a skewer of them along with a piece of steak — as mentioned above, the garnish might as well also be a small snack to nibble on before dinner.

There's also the option of an old fashioned. A strong yet smooth cocktail, the old fashioned is a bold drink that deserves a bold garnish. A bloody Mary is a classic savory drink with a richness and acidity that would be perfectly balanced by an umami bite of steak. Alternatively, you could even try a French 75, if you want to go with a sweeter cocktail to balance out the hearty, savory flavors of the steak garnish.

