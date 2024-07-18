Why Steak Should Be A Part Of Your Cocktail Garnish Rotation
When it comes to garnishing a cocktail, you can really go one of two ways: the simple route or the creative route. Going the simple route may mean adding a slice of lime to a margarita, while going the creative route may mean adding a piece of chocolate candy to an espresso martini. If you really want to think outside the box, though, then you may want to steer your mind toward some savory options — specifically, how about adding a piece of steak to your next cocktail?
You wouldn't hesitate to order a cocktail with your steak dinner, so why not combine the two? In fact, the idea isn't so out there; Morton's Steakhouse garnishes its Manhattan with a slice of New York strip steak. Not only is this garnish unique, but it's perfect for a before-dinner cocktail — you get a delicious drink, along with a small, bite-sized snack.
You don't have to stick with a New York strip, either. If you're going to whip up a steak for the sole purpose of using a small piece as a garnish, then you'll want to go with whatever recipe is easiest or most familiar to you. If you want a quick, easy option to start with, try out Tasting Table's recipe for a sheet pan steak dinner. You can then save the rest of the dish for the next day's meal.
What cocktails should you garnish with steak?
The Manhattan isn't the only cocktail that pairs well with a steak garnish. To figure out the best options for this unique drink addition, it makes sense to turn to cocktails that pair perfectly with a steak dinner. First up, how about an easy dirty martini? The gin's herbal notes are a nice complement to the steak's richness — plus, the martini is no stranger to a savory garnish, as olives are essentially a given in most versions of the drink. If you don't want to give up the olives, you can simply include a skewer of them along with a piece of steak — as mentioned above, the garnish might as well also be a small snack to nibble on before dinner.
There's also the option of an old fashioned. A strong yet smooth cocktail, the old fashioned is a bold drink that deserves a bold garnish. A bloody Mary is a classic savory drink with a richness and acidity that would be perfectly balanced by an umami bite of steak. Alternatively, you could even try a French 75, if you want to go with a sweeter cocktail to balance out the hearty, savory flavors of the steak garnish.