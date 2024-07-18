Why Steak Should Be A Part Of Your Cocktail Garnish Rotation

When it comes to garnishing a cocktail, you can really go one of two ways: the simple route or the creative route. Going the simple route may mean adding a slice of lime to a margarita, while going the creative route may mean adding a piece of chocolate candy to an espresso martini. If you really want to think outside the box, though, then you may want to steer your mind toward some savory options — specifically, how about adding a piece of steak to your next cocktail?

You wouldn't hesitate to order a cocktail with your steak dinner, so why not combine the two? In fact, the idea isn't so out there; Morton's Steakhouse garnishes its Manhattan with a slice of New York strip steak. Not only is this garnish unique, but it's perfect for a before-dinner cocktail — you get a delicious drink, along with a small, bite-sized snack.

You don't have to stick with a New York strip, either. If you're going to whip up a steak for the sole purpose of using a small piece as a garnish, then you'll want to go with whatever recipe is easiest or most familiar to you. If you want a quick, easy option to start with, try out Tasting Table's recipe for a sheet pan steak dinner. You can then save the rest of the dish for the next day's meal.