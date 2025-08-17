7 Plant-Based Bacon Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

From marinating carrot strips to slicing shiitake mushrooms, there are many ways to make meat-free bacon from scratch. But there's a lot to be said about convenience and fortunately, vegetarian and vegan grocery store alternatives have come a long way. These days, the frozen and refrigerated aisles are stacked with plant-based burgers, sausages, deli slices, and more — and in many cases, they're pretty good at mimicking the real thing.

Bacon, however, has been a struggle for brands to replicate. I'm no food scientist but if I had to guess, the textural element is particularly tricky. Traditional pork bacon offers a distinct crispiness that's differentiated by streaks of chewy fat and pockets of liquid grease. Even when expertly seasoned, a roll of rice paper doesn't come close. But some of the products on this list genuinely shocked me. One even left drippings in the pan! I've been on a plant-based diet for more than a decade and have never seen anything like it.

While flavor and texture were key factors of this first-hand review, I also took aspects like nutrition, value, and accessibility into account. Now, let's get to the meat of it. Here are seven plant-based bacon brands, ranked worst to best.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.