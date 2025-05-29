Here's What Happened To Umaro Foods After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Beth Zotter and Amanda Stiles walked on to season 13, episode 18 of ABC's "Shark Tank," the year was 2022 — a time when plant-based protein alternatives were exploding. Only, very few of the new-age, plant-based meat substitutes that were emerging on the market were forward-thinking enough to take advantage of Umaro's primary ingredient: kelp. Even fewer were using it to make a plant-based alternative to what's arguably most American's favorite (and every vegan's most missed) breakfast protein: bacon.

Given its ability to soak up pollution and to grow quickly without relying on any of the planet's natural and decreasing resources, the high tech seaweed farming behind producing kelp-based meat alternatives such as Umaro's presents a lucrative opportunity to clean up our oceans — the planet's largest "carbon sink" and, therefore, one of society's greatest defenses against the climate crisis. This is how the two female founders presented their product to the Sharks, framing it not just as a superfood for people, but the planet as well.

Used for its naturally high protein content, umami flavor, and uniquely meat-like texture, not only do meat alternatives like those from Umaro provide a sustainable alternative to industrialized, factory farmed animal proteins, they also serve as a weapon against it, offsetting the environmental impact. But Zotter, a leading researcher of renewable energy, and Stiles, a PhD biochemist, understood that none of that would matter if Umaro's bacon didn't taste good enough.