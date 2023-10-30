Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli After Shark Tank: We Caught Up With The Founder

When Jenny Goldfarb moved from New York City to Los Angeles and became a vegan, she found herself missing old-school New York delis. An intense hankering for a corned beef pastrami sandwich sent Goldfarb into the kitchen, armed with every vegan cookbook she could find and a desire to come up with a good plant-based substitute for her favorite deli meats. She ended up developing a faux pastrami made with beets, chickpeas, tomatoes, and wheat protein. The entrepreneur told us in an exclusive interview that her friends said, "Jenny, this isn't just a recipe, it's a business!"

So, in 2019, Goldfard started Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli by convincing some of Los Angeles' traditional delicatessens to carry her product. She found a copacker and started producing plant-based deli meat for food service use. Within months of incorporating, Goldfarb applied to appear on "Shark Tank" and was accepted, appearing on Season 11 in November 2019. In the episode, she received multiple offers, including a generous bid from investor Mark Cuban, who offered her $250,000 for 20% of her business — well over her ask of a $100,000 investment for 10 percent — which she accepted without hesitation.

We checked in on the New York transplant to see how the business has grown since appearing on the show and what to expect next from the plant-based brand.