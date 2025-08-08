15 Costco Pantry Essentials Home Bakers Should Stock Up On
Costco is known for a lot of things. One of them is the bulk quantities. Shopping at the warehouse means that you'll be coming home well-stocked on snacks, meats, produce, frozen meals, and more. If you have your regular Costco shopping routine set, there may be one aisle that you're overlooking, particularly if you enjoy baking bread, cookies, cakes, and other treats. Namely, Costco offers a wide assortment of pantry essentials for baking.
When you choose to purchase these essentials from the warehouse, you're not only making sure that your pantry is well stocked and ready for your next baking endeavors, but you can also save a lot of money by buying in bulk. So whether you're a novice working on mastering some beginner bakes or consider yourself a baking pro, you'll want to schedule a trip to the warehouse in the near future. I stopped by my local Costco to pull together this list of pantry essentials for home bakers. I wanted to see for myself just what Costco had to offer. I chose to feature the items listed below because of their value — both monetarily and for preparing a variety of different baked goods.
Kirkland Signature Pure Vanilla Extract
Whether you're a novice baker or a professional one, you probably know that many recipes call for vanilla extract. While you might not be adding more than a teaspoon or two to many recipes, it plays an important role. Sometimes it helps strengthen the flavor of other ingredients in the recipe; other times it helps deliver that sweetness that you expect from many baked goods. Either way, many bakers and pastry chefs would not recommend leaving it out of a recipe. The only problem is that pure vanilla extract — not the imitation stuff — can be pricey. Costco's Kirkland Signature pure vanilla extract is a great deal at under $1 per ounce. Compare this to the $3 to $5 that you'll pay per ounce when shopping at other grocery stores, and the savings become really clear.
Beyond being a budget-friendly option, Costco users are really pleased with the quality of this baking essential. Reviews for it on the website are overwhelmingly positive. Users share that it delivers a rich vanilla flavor. They also like that it doesn't contain any added sugar, unlike some other brands.
Harvest Hotel & Restaurant All-Purpose Flour
Without flour, you won't be able to make most cakes, cookies, breads, and other baked goods. If you're an avid baker and feel like you're constantly adding another 10-pound bag of flour to your grocery list, you might want to consider shopping for this staple at Costco instead. You can get a huge bag of the Harvest Hotel & Restaurant All-Purpose Flour that will help you make countless baked goods. Each bag weighs 25 pounds. Since 1 cup of flour weighs 4 ¼ ounces, that means that this bag holds over 90 cups. Assuming each recipe you prepare calls for 3 cups of flour, that means that you'll be able to make 30 batches of cookies, cakes, brownies, and more with this single purchase.
Now, while this is a great deal, you'll only want to pick up one of these bags if you really bake a lot. Flour does expire, so if you don't think you'll be able to use the whole bag up within about a year, you might end up having a lot of waste. To keep it fresh as long as possible, you'll also probably want to repackage the bag into airtight containers.
Kirkland Signature Blanched Almond Flour
Whether you're looking for a gluten-free flour or are looking to give your baked goods a nuttier flavor, you might also want to consider picking up a bag of the Kirkland Signature Blanched Almond Flour. Almond flour is made by finely grinding almonds. The almonds are blanched first, meaning that they're boiled for a short period of time in order to remove the skins. Once made, almond flour has a consistency very close to that of wheat flour. In most recipes, you can simply substitute it in place of the wheat flour, following the same quantity that is called for. However, you might find that it doesn't bind with the other ingredients as neatly. One of the best tips to follow when baking with almond flour is to add an extra egg or some xanthan gum to help ensure all of the ingredients bind together as they should.
Reviewers on Costco's website speak highly about this bag of almond flour from Kirkland Signature. They find that it has a good texture, making it suitable for keto-friendly and gluten-free recipes, and appreciate the reasonable price when buying it from the warehouse.
King Arthur Baking Company Unbleached Bread Flour
If you go by looks, you probably won't notice a big difference between bread flour and all-purpose flour. However, there are some notable differences between the two types, which is why many professional bakers wouldn't stray from bread flour when making bread. One of the most important distinctions between bread flour and all-purpose flour is the protein content. Bread flour has more protein than all-purpose flour. This added protein strengthens the flour, which is ideal when you're looking for more gluten development. When baking bread, for example, the development of gluten is key to ensuring the loaf rises properly.
When you shop at Costco, you can pick up a 12-pound bag of King Arthur Baking Company Unbleached Bread Flour. It is made from 100% U.S. hard red wheat, which gives it a higher protein content of 12.7%. In addition to using this flour to make yeast bread, the manufacturer also describes it as being ideal for rolls, pizza crusts, and more (think about other baked goods that you want to see really rise as they bake, such as cinnamon rolls).
Imperial Sugar Granulated Pure Cane Sugar
Sugar is another ingredient you'll need in order to make most baked goods. When you shop at Costco, you can pick up a bag of Imperial Sugar Granulated Pure Cane Sugar. Each bag holds 10 pounds, which means that it will give you a little over 20 cups of sugar for all your baking needs. While prices will vary based on where you live, this 10-pound bag of sugar cost about $8 at my Costco. This means that it costs just $0.80 per pound.
There are different types of sugar, and it can be helpful to know which one is best for the specific recipe you're preparing. Granulated sugar features a relatively fine texture, which makes it the best choice for many recipe types. The small sugar crystals are the optimal size for creaming with butter for an airier texture and also dissolving and thoroughly incorporating with the other ingredients in a recipe. This is one of the reasons why granulated sugar is better than powdered sugar when baking chewy cookies, for example.
U.S. Light Brown Cane Sugar
Granulated sugar is far from the only type of sugar your recipes will call for. Many will include brown sugar in them instead of, or in addition to, the granulated sugar. While the process for making white sugar involves filtering it and removing molasses, some molasses is added back in to make brown sugar. Slightly less is added when making light brown sugar, while more is used to make dark brown sugar. These characteristics give brown sugar a key role when baking. With the molasses in it, the sugar helps increase the density of a baked good, such as cookies.
The next time you're shopping at Costco, look for a bag of the U.S. Light Brown Cane Sugar to make sure your pantry is stocked and ready for the next time a recipe calls for it. The bag weighs 7 pounds and was available for less than $8 at my local warehouse. That works out to be slightly more than $1 per pound.
U.S. 10X Powdered Cane Sugar
Stocking your pantry with granulated cane sugar and brown sugar will provide you with everything you need for many recipes. However, you will still be missing a crucial component necessary for making classic vanilla buttercream frosting, whipping up some delicious homemade fudge, or dusting your cakes, brownies, and other baked goods with sugar. You can't properly do any of these things without powdered sugar. Moreover, you'll also want to choose powdered sugar if your goal is to make fluffier and more stable whipped cream.
Fortunately, you can find a 7-pound bag of 10X powdered cane sugar from Costco to make sure you have it on hand whenever you need it for any of these baking tasks. Each pound of powdered sugar has just under 4 cups. So, when you shop at Costco and pick up this bag, you'll have more than 25 cups of powdered sugar to use for all of your favorite recipes.
Nestlé Toll House Semi-Sweet Morsels
When you think about the best chocolate chip brands, Nestlé Toll House is one that almost certainly comes to mind. If you're like me, helping to make cookies using these semi-sweet chocolate chips may even be one of your core memories as a child. There's just something about them that makes them irresistible, whether they're hot and melty in a cookie that just came out of the oven, solid in a cooled cookie, or even right out of the bag.
You can probably find Nestlé Toll House Semi-Sweet Morsels at your local grocery store, but you probably won't find the bulk quantity that Costco sells. Each bag weighs 72 ounces (4.5 pounds), while many grocery stores will only carry bags up to half of that size. Not only are you getting more chocolate chips than you'll find at most other stores, but you're also paying less when you shop at Costco. In fact, the price of this 72-ounce bag from Costco and a 36-ounce bag from my local grocery store are within a few cents of each other. That's twice as much from Costco for the same price.
Nestlé La Lechera Sweetened Condensed Milk
If you want to make the tastiest key lime pie, dulce de leche, fudge, fondant, and countless other recipes, you'll want to make sure that your pantry shelves are well-stocked with sweetened condensed milk. If you've ever used sweetened condensed milk before, then you are familiar with its thick and creamy texture. This texture is the result of the production process, through which the milk is mixed with sugar and then heated slowly to reduce the liquid.
Stocking up at Costco will help ensure that you don't open your pantry to find that the shelves are bare and all of your precious condensed milk is missing. You can pick up a six-pack of Nestlé La Lechera Sweetened Condensed Milk. Not only are these cans a good deal, but Nestlé's La Lechera made the top three in our ranking of different condensed milk brands.
Kirkland Signature Pecans
Can you imagine the tragedy of being struck with a craving for pecan pie or butter pecan cake, only to open the pantry and realize that you didn't stock up on pecans? Don't let yourself have to face this sort of tragedy. Instead, make sure that you add a bag of the Kirkland Signature Pecans to your cart the next time you're at Costco. Each bag weighs 2 pounds, ensuring that you have everything you need to whip up both sweet and savory pecan recipes. The nuts have a "fancy" classification, indicating that they are a higher grade than some other brands may offer.
Reviewers on Costco's website agree that stocking up on these pecan halves would be a wise decision. They share that they taste fresh and flavorful, work well when preparing baked goods, and are a great value.
Quaker Oats 100% Whole Grain Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats
Many recipes call for oats. So, if you want to be able to make your favorite oatmeal raisin cookies, cobblers with a sweet and crunchy oat crumble topping, or a tasty apple crisp, then you'll need to keep some oats on hand. When it comes to the best oats for baking, you really can't beat rolled oats. They aren't as finely chopped as instant oats, so they'll offer more texture to the piece. They are also better at helping keep all the ingredients held together due to the ability to absorb liquid better than instant oats.
These are another baking essential that you'll definitely want to grab from Costco. You can get a 10-pound box of Quaker Oats 100% Whole Grain Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats for under $9. With 10 pounds, you won't need to worry about running out any time soon, ensuring you can make all of your favorites. The oats are also a great deal, working out to cost under $0.90 per pound. Walmart sells the same size package for around $20 — double the price you'll pay at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Organic Saigon Ground Cinnamon
So many delicious recipes call for cinnamon. If you want to be able to make homemade cinnamon rolls, snickerdoodle cookies, coffee cake, apple pie, or churros, the last thing you'll want is to look in the cinnamon jar in your spice rack only to discover that it is almost empty.
Keeping this 10.7-ounce jar of Kirkland Signature Organic Saigon Ground Cinnamon in your pantry will ensure that you don't need to worry about such a catastrophe stopping you from baking what you want. You could even consider using it to refill a smaller bottle of cinnamon if you don't have space for the larger jar in your spice organizer. Costco customers have a lot of positive things to say about this cinnamon, with the vast majority of reviewers giving it five stars. They share that it has an outstanding flavor that elevates the taste of their baked goods.
Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste
You may also find a jar of this Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste at Costco. If you already have the Kirkland Signature Pure Vanilla Extract mentioned above, you might wonder whether you really need it to. However, there are certain times when you'll want to use either vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract for your dessert recipes. So, having both in your pantry will make sure that you're prepared. One key difference between vanilla bean paste and extracts is the consistency and texture. While vanilla extract is a liquid, the pastes are thicker, being made with vanilla seeds and a natural thickener. It can serve as a more affordable and easier-to-work-with substitute for whole vanilla beans. Opt for it when you really want that stronger vanilla flavor, and stick to pure vanilla extract if you want the more subtle sweetness with a hint of vanilla.
The Nielsen-Massey Madagascar vanilla bean paste you might find at your local Costco is certified kosher, certified gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project verified. It is also a customer favorite, with most reviewers raving about how good it makes their baked goods taste. They also appreciate how reasonably priced the paste is when purchased from Costco.
Kirkland Signature Vegetable Oil
Vegetable oil is called for in many recipes, including cakes, brownies, muffins, and more. It plays an important role in these recipes — both the boxed versions and the homemade ones — by contributing moisture and increasing the depth of the flavor. Unless you want to find yourself in a bind searching for a vegetable oil substitute, then you'll want to make sure that you have an ample supply in your pantry.
As you can likely imagine, Costco can help you accomplish that goal with this twin pack of Kirkland Signature Vegetable Oil. Each of the two bottles holds 96 ounces (3 quarts). So, with both bottles, you'll have a 6-quart supply, which is the equivalent of a gallon-and-a-half.
Kirkland Signature Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
There are so many uses for coconut oil in the kitchen. One that you shouldn't overlook is using it to make your favorite baked goods. If you're looking for a butter substitute, coconut oil can help you make tastier vegan baked goods. It has a slightly higher fat content than butter, so some baked goods with a recipe that calls for creaming butter (as opposed to melting it) may have a bit more of a crunch to them. However, when making recipes that use melted butter, it should work out to be a pretty even swap. You can even use coconut oil to grease the baking pans for your cakes, breads, and more.
If you use a lot of coconut oil — or are excited to start substituting it for more recipes — then Costco is definitely the place to start. You can pick up an 84-ounce container. If you're doing the math, that's 5 ¼ pounds, or the equivalent of 21 sticks of butter (each stick is ¼ pound).
