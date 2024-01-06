Granulated Sugar Vs Powdered: Which Is Best For Baking Chewy Cookies?

When it comes to baking the perfect batch of cookies, sugar plays a pivotal role in determining their texture, flavor, and overall appeal. One of the key debates in cookie baking is whether granulated sugar or powdered sugar is better for achieving that sought-after chewy texture. The answer? Granulated sugar takes the crown for chewy cookies, and here's why.

The quest for chewy cookies is all about moisture retention. Granulated sugar, which is composed of larger crystals, is your go-to choice for achieving this desirable texture. Here's how it works: Granulated sugar has a hygroscopic quality, meaning it attracts and holds moisture. When incorporated into cookie dough, it interacts with other ingredients, helping to retain moisture throughout the baking process. This moisture is crucial for creating a chewy, tender cookie.

On the other hand, powdered sugar, also known as confectioner's sugar, is typically used for frostings, glazes, and dusting. Powdered sugar has a much finer texture and a higher cornstarch content, which can absorb moisture and lead to a drier, crumbly cookie texture. If you use powdered sugar in place of granulated sugar, you'll likely end up with cookies that are more cake-like and less chewy.