15 TikTok Famous Bites And Sips In New York City

When it comes to popular things to eat and drink in New York (even for book lovers), there are a few reasons why a dish or drink might go viral. The first is unsurprisingly pricing; be it gnocchi in a take-out container or pasta being whipped up inside a wheel of Parmesan — anytime something delicious is served for under $15 in a city as expensive as this, people take notice. The second is aesthetic appeal. Maybe it's a truly gorgeous croissant or a perfectly seasoned bagel, but if something looks as good as it tastes, it gets attention.

Sometimes certain bites go viral because they have an over-the-top gimmick so quirky that we can't help but stare. Whatever the reason behind a dish or drink's virality, there is one truth that separates the over-hyped from the enduring trends: flavor. As a New York-based writer who covers food and drink, I'm always on the lookout for delicious things to consume, and will often lean on social media to find them. In a social media-obsessed world that values image above all else, these NYC bites and sips not only live up to their TikTok hype but are delicious to boot.

Sometimes, when a dish or drink goes viral on TikTok, it is expected. The item's unique take on a classic, such a hot chocolate served with a fluffy marshmallow rim, can make it aesthetically pleasing to social media users. Other times, what goes viral is surprising, especially when the place being touted has been around for decades (such as Katz's Deli). As someone who writes about food and drink, the best way to stay abreast of trends is to be tapped into social media. TikTok, especially, is a great tool for not only discovering viral bites and sips, but for learning what makes a place attractive to people. When compiling this list, I let TikTok take the wheel, driving me in the direction of viral bites and sips that continue to draw the masses.