15 TikTok Famous Bites And Sips In New York City
When it comes to popular things to eat and drink in New York (even for book lovers), there are a few reasons why a dish or drink might go viral. The first is unsurprisingly pricing; be it gnocchi in a take-out container or pasta being whipped up inside a wheel of Parmesan — anytime something delicious is served for under $15 in a city as expensive as this, people take notice. The second is aesthetic appeal. Maybe it's a truly gorgeous croissant or a perfectly seasoned bagel, but if something looks as good as it tastes, it gets attention.
Sometimes certain bites go viral because they have an over-the-top gimmick so quirky that we can't help but stare. Whatever the reason behind a dish or drink's virality, there is one truth that separates the over-hyped from the enduring trends: flavor. As a New York-based writer who covers food and drink, I'm always on the lookout for delicious things to consume, and will often lean on social media to find them. In a social media-obsessed world that values image above all else, these NYC bites and sips not only live up to their TikTok hype but are delicious to boot.
Sometimes, when a dish or drink goes viral on TikTok, it is expected. The item's unique take on a classic, such a hot chocolate served with a fluffy marshmallow rim, can make it aesthetically pleasing to social media users. Other times, what goes viral is surprising, especially when the place being touted has been around for decades (such as Katz's Deli). As someone who writes about food and drink, the best way to stay abreast of trends is to be tapped into social media. TikTok, especially, is a great tool for not only discovering viral bites and sips, but for learning what makes a place attractive to people. When compiling this list, I let TikTok take the wheel, driving me in the direction of viral bites and sips that continue to draw the masses.
Cacio e pepe at Pasta de Pasta (East Village)
There are plenty of Italian restaurants to choose from in New York. This city is, after all, built on immigrants and, especially, Italian immigrants. But of all the Italian joints that call NYC home, Pasta de Pasta in the East Village is a real TikTok favorite. "This restaurant is offering cheese wheel pasta for less than $10, which is unheard of because I once paid $20 for this exact dish in San Gennaro," said TikToker PicturePerfectLouis, whose Pasta de Pasta video has since gained over 71,000 likes and over 24,000 saves. It's not just the affordability of Pasta de Pasta that draws a crowd, but how the dishes are prepared in a giant wheel of parmesan, right before your eyes and customized to your liking.
"We tried the viral $10 pasta in NYC and it was worth every hype. The pasta quality is absolutely insane — our minds were blown," gushed the TikTok account DatinglistNYC, a video liked by over 87,000 people. Popular dishes span both comforting classics and bolder seafood twists, from creamy fettuccine Alfredo and rich Bolognese to seafood-infused plates featuring shrimp, clam, or lobster.
Hot chocolate with a marshmallow rim at Glace (Multiple locations)
Hot chocolate is a wonderful treat on its own, but add a slightly torched marshmallow halo to the rim, and it takes this classic from wonderful to legendary. Glace (pronounced "gloss") is one of the city's best spots for chocolate lovers and serves a signature s'mores hot chocolate that combines semi-sweet dark chocolate and premium dairy sourced from upstate New York, but it's the house-made marshmallow halo that turned this drink into a social media star.
If you're craving this in the sweltering summer heat, thankfully, Glace has introduced a frozen hot chocolate that is just as delicious and just as popular. "If you're in New York City, you need to try this frozen hot chocolate — it was insane," recommended TikToker thekatieromero in a video that has over 30,000 likes. Glace's has also expanded beyond its signature hot and frozen chocolates to whip up some equally dreamy concoctions, including a tiramisu hot chocolate and a cookies and cream hot chocolate, all topped with that irresistible marshmallow halo.
Everything bagel at Pop-Up Bagels (Multiple locations)
Ask any New Yorker, and chances are they'll have a strong opinion on what the best places in the city are to grab a bagel. Often, the best bagels tend to hail from historic spots like Ess-a-Bagel, but every once in a while a newcomer comes along that steals the crown of best bagel in New York. Enter: Pop-Up Bagel. What started as a backyard pop-up quickly expanded into locations across New York. Why? Because Pop-Up Bagels nails its bagels, which are always fresh and baked daily, served with a crispy exterior that is absolutely covered in seeds and spices, and a soft and chewy interior.
"This is one of the only bagel shops; they're cooking fresh, hot bagels every twenty minutes. You walk in at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., you're getting a hot bagel," gushed TikToker Jacksdiningroom on a video that has over 116,000 likes. The bagels here are served in classic flavors, like everything spiced, sesame, salt, plain, and poppy seed, and are meant to be "ripped & dipped" into a rotating selection of schmears.
Stuffed croissants at Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery (NoHo)
Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery in NoHo has become legendary thanks to its viral "Supremê" croissants — round, cream-filled beauties encased in perfectly flaky, buttery layers that have become popular across social media. The airy, Parisian-style café features communal tables, a marble pastry bar, and elegant, minimalist decor that lets the pastries take center stage.
While lines would often run out the door when the Supremê croissant was first introduced back in April 2022, early-morning lines have thankfully dissipated these days, making the viral croissants easier to get your hands on. Don't let the fewer lines fool you into thinking the hype has died down. TikTok reveals videos are still gaining thousands of likes spotlighting this bakery's delicious pastries.
Scallion pancake bacon egg and cheese sandwiches at Win Son Bakery (Multiple locations)
Win Son Bakery's scallion pancake bacon-egg-cheese (BEC) sandwich has taken off across TikTok feeds and breakfast tables alike, transforming this Taiwanese-American bakery into an institution in Brooklyn. Considered one of the city's best breakfast sandwiches, the BEC comes served on a dense, chewy scallion pancake that crisps gloriously around a creamy scrambled egg, melted Swiss‑style cheese, and salty bacon.
"We understood that nobody really wants to pay more than bodega prices for a bacon, egg, and cheese, so if you do charge more, you have to make it unique. We wanted to kind of infuse Taiwanese breakfast culture with American breakfast culture," explained the Win Son team in a TikTok video. The bakery itself is a laid‑back counter‑service space with concrete floors, low tables, and casual décor — the kind of unfussy backdrop that lets the food do all the talking, like in this popular video from TikToker sistersnacking, which has over 101,000+ likes.
Buratta pizza slice at L'Industrie Pizzeria (Multiple locations)
L'Industrie Pizzeria has become an instant NYC sensation, thanks to its viral, quarter-sized pizza slices that balance airy, chewy, and crisp crusts with savory and fresh toppings — think classic Margherita, pork-forward pepperoni, and the indulgent burrata slice with creamy burrata that melts into every bite. With a casually cool space of dark wood paneling, pressed-tin ceilings, exposed brick, and vintage Italian posters, L'Industrie's vibe is effortlessly stylish and perfect for lingering over a slice and a glass of wine.
Like bagels, pizza is a hotly debated topic for New Yorkers who tend to have a strong opinion about where to grab the best slice, but L'Industrie seems to be topping everyone's lists these days. "Honestly, every slice is amazing, but this is the best one in my opinion: sopressata, burrata, hot honey," gushed Tiktoker how.kev.eats in a video reviewing L'Industrie that now has over 181,000 likes.
Gnocchi alla vodka at Gnocchi on 9th (Multiple locations)
This hole-in-the-wall pasta bar, which began on East 9th in Manhattan's East Village, took the idea of gnocchi and made it affordable by offering it as a $10 meal served in Chinese take-out containers (it's $3 extra if you add burrata, which is worth it). If you're picturing poorly made gnocchi sloshed into a paper container, think again.
The pasta at Gnocchi on 9th is freshly made and comes in delicious flavors, including gnocchi in a luscious vodka sauce topped with burrata, gnocchi served cacio e pepe style with truffle, gnocchi wrapped in an herbaceous pesto sauce with a dollop of burrata on top, and gnocchi pomodoro with — you guessed it — burrata on top. Gnocchi to-go became an instant hit and soon enough, Gnocchi on 9th expanded to now five locations across NYC. As Tiktoker traveleen_gurl captioned in their video reviewing Gnocchi on 9th, which has over 146,000 likes, "NYC is so expensive so its nice to get a good deal."
Rainbow grilled cheese sandwich at Toastieland (Multiple locations)
It's no surprise why Toastieland's rainbow toastie has gone viral; it checks all of the social media boxes. It's pretty to look at, delicious, and definitely unique. Where else have you pulled apart a grilled cheese sandwich to find a rainbow hidden between the bread? The vibrant grilled cheese is crafted on thick Texas-style milk bread swirled with rainbow-hued cheeses and garlic butter. "My daughter loves rainbows and hates grilled cheeses, so that's where the idea came from," explained founder Deon Whiskey in a TikTok video with fastandfood.
And before you wrinkle your nose at the idea of food coloring staining your beloved grilled cheese, know that the rainbow toastie uses natural dyes, pulling from ingredients like beetroot, turmeric, butterfly pea flower, pandan leaf, and purple sweet potato. Toastieland can only be found as a pop-up stand at the Smorgasbord food festival in Williamsburg and Prospect Park, Bryant Park's winter market and summer movie nights, and at Hudson Yards.
Maple glazed matcha latte at Ralph's Coffee (Multiple locations)
Anytime I walk down Fifth Avenue and see a line of people standing outside of a Ralph Lauren store, I know exactly what it's for: coffee, but not just any coffee, Ralph's Coffee. Since its opening in 2014, Ralph's has become a viral coffee destination. Everything about Ralph's is social media-worthy — from its green and white color scheme to its minimalist decor to its exquisite latte art.
"This is the place that you go to for like light bites and coffee, and the coffee was actually very very delicious," shared TikToker Jackieaina on a video that now has over 92,000 likes. You can't go wrong with ordering any coffee from Ralph's menu, although for non-coffee drinkers, the iced matcha latte is a real winner. Everything about Ralph's is trendy and TikTok-worthy, even its coffee mugs, which have proven to be a popular souvenir.
ralphlauren.com/home-ralphs-coffee
Pastrami on rye at Katz's Delicatessen (Lower East Side)
"I'll have what she's having," said an onlooker after watching Meg Ryan's character, Sally, seemingly have an orgasm over her pastrami in the classic film, "When Harry Met Sally." This scene has been etched into cinema history, and with it, Katz's Delicatessen has become immortalized in film. Founded in 1888, Katz's on Manhattan's Lower East Side is a New York legend, serving over 15,000 pounds of pastrami weekly and consistently ranked among the city's finest delis. Its signature pastrami-on-rye is served towering, hand-carved, smoky, and tender, accompanied with spicy brown mustard and dill pickles. "Honestly, skip Broadway and come to Katz's and just watch them slice sandwiches all day," said TikTok influencer Jacksdiningroom on a video liked by over 1.3 million people.
Katz's remains a nostalgic touchstone in a rapidly changing city; a bustling, no-frills deli with communal tables, paper tickets, and a line that snakes around the block. Too often, social media only celebrates the new, but in this case, TikTok is loving an eatery that has been around for generations and is classically New York. Now that's a TikTok trend I can stand behind.
Seafood boil at Sea & Sea Fish Market (Harlem)
It's not often you see seafood taking social media by storm, and yet that's exactly what Sea & Sea Fish Market in Harlem has managed to do. Opened in 1982, Sea & Sea Fish Market has become a Harlem favorite for selling fresh fish to the neighborhood. Sea & Sea is not for the faint-hearted seafood lover because here, you stroll up, pick up a metal bowl, and walk down the aisle literally picking up your fresh seafood with tongs (including live lobster and squirming crabs). You then order your seafood to your preference (steamed, fried) and watch as your catch is seasoned and buttered to perfection before being handed back to you.
"It felt like an interactive aquarium, but you can just eat the animals," explained TikTok influencer Jacksdiningroom on a video with over 1 million likes. What sets Sea & Sea apart from other fish markets in the city is its seasoning. "That is, without a doubt, the most intense seasoning I've ever experienced in my life. I feel like I just inhaled like a sandstorm of seasoning, but in a good way," continued Jacksdiningroom.
Smash burgers at Smashy (Union Square)
New on the scene, Smashy is a Hungarian-born smash‑burger shop that recently opened its first New York location in Union Square. The smash burger scene in NYC is tough to compete with, but Smashy has made a splash by delivering crave-worthy burgers at unbeatable prices ($4.99 for a single patty or $6.99 for a double patty) —making it a standout in NYC's fast‑casual scene.
"But here's the secret, they press caramelized onions right into the beef while it cooks. Sweet, savory, and totally different. The fries, coated in paprika and honestly stole the show for me. For $5 a burger and $3 fries, $8 gets you a full-on flavor explosion in Union Square," gushed TikToker Herebebarr on a video that has over 68,000 likes. One unique feature of Smashy is how the NYC location has a live feed connecting to the original Budapest location.
Spicy rigatoni at Carbone (Greenwich Village)
Celeb-loved Carbone was founded in 2013 by the trio behind Torrisi Italian Specialties, instantly reviving the mid-century New York red-sauce joint with velvet-draped dining rooms and tuxedoed waitstaff, and earning rapid acclaim from The New York Times. Its signature Spicy Rigatoni Vodka — a rich, creamy, Calabrian‑pepper–spiked pasta — quickly became a viral hit, helping to turn Carbone from a Greenwich Village hotspot into a global brand with locations in Miami, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, and beyond.
The iconic, luscious red sauce can be seen across TikTok nowadays. If there is another spicy rigatoni in NYC that rivals Carbone, we've yet to hear about it.
Fluffy golden pancakes at Golden Diner (Chinatown)
Since opening in 2019, Golden Diner has become a Lower East Side fixture thanks to its viral honey-butter pancakes. These towering, soufflé‑light pancakes are finished with a dollop of salted honey‑maple butter and a dusting of lemon zest, delivering a perfect balance of sweet, tangy, and buttery richness that keeps people waiting for more than three hours to snag a table for brunch. Hailed as some of the best pancakes in the country by Grub Street , it's no wonder that Golden Diner has gone viral on TikTok.
"They were thick, fluffy, covered in honey maple butter, and honestly maybe the best pancakes I've ever had in my life," said TikTok user sirgoodeats on a video that has over 115,000 likes. Founded by Momofuku Ko alum Sam Yoo, Golden Diner has reinvigorated the classic NYC greasy‑spoon with a stylish, modern twist. While wait times to get into Golden Diner can stretch into hours, TikTok user Lookinatisis recommended going solo to grab a seat at the counter with no wait time.
Chocolate chip walnut cookie at Levain Bakery (Multiple locations)
When I got married in New York, choosing a wedding favor that was delicious and represented NYC was a no-brainer: I went with Levain Bakery. Founded back in 1995, Levain began as a small bakery focused on artisanal bread before its cookies emerged as the true star. The signature 6-ounce chocolate chip walnut cookies, which are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, have become iconic after Oprah Winfrey dubbed Levain's cookies her favorite. Today, a simple search for "Levain cookies" will reveal a myriad of TikTok videos either showcasing the popular cookies or offering recipes to try and recreate them at home, as in the case of this video from the TikTok account iramsfoodstory, which has over 2.2 million likes.
But like most viral sensations, recreations tend to fall short of the real thing, and in this case, Levain's cookies are as much about the bakery's chic ambiance as they are about the flavor. With locations across NYC and beyond, Levain's daily fresh-baked cookies are a viral bite worth traveling for.
