10 Best Places In New York City For Instagram-Worthy Latte Art
It is estimated that there are over 3,600 coffee shops in New York City, ranging from independently owned and operated establishments to larger coffee houses. In a city quite literally brimming with caffeine, how does one decide where to get their next java fix?
For some, it might be a question of convenience, and they'll stop at whichever coffee shop is on the next corner. For others, where they get their espresso might come down to quality and appearance, which is where latte art comes into play. Baristas create latte art through a balanced dance of temperature and texture, skillfully pouring milk into the crema of an espresso, drawing elaborate designs in the process. Take it from someone who has been attempting to self-teach herself latte art for the better half of a year: It's not easy.
Latte art not only looks good in an Instagram photo, but it can truly elevate a coffee experience, transforming a quick cup of coffee into something that inspires joy and beauty. While each of the following 10 places is a fantastic coffee sanctuary in its own right, they are bonded by a shared appreciation for latte art. A few of the spots on this list are all about the classics, pouring delicate tulips, rosettas, and hearts. Others get more fancy with their art, creating whimsical shapes and — in the case of one — even using technology to recreate your selfies in latte art form. As a writer and author who has lived in New York City for over 15 years, I spend a lot of time writing in cafes and drinking coffee, so if you're looking for the best places to nestle in with a beautiful-looking latte, I've done the legwork for you.
Remi Flower & Coffee
There is perhaps no place more Instagrammable than Remi Flower and Coffee in Manhattan. This whimsical spot combines floral arrangements and stunning latte art to create an ambiance as vibrant as the flowers it sells. While you're bound to find many Instagram posts touting Remi's aesthetically pleasing lattes alongside its hand-tied floral arrangements, the good news is that Remi's hype goes well beyond its appearance. Not only are Remi's floral arrangements and coffee art beautiful, but its specialty lattes — such as its lavender and rose lattes — are as delicious as they are attractive.
What makes Remi's latte art truly unique is its use of both color and flowers. The lavender latte, for example, is imbued with a rich purple color and delicate lavender flavor, while its surface is decorated with edible lavender buds. These floral touches and colorful splashes resonate throughout Remi's coffee menu, making this a must-visit for latte art enthusiasts and Instagrammers. It's also worth noting that Remi offers a flower subscription for its guests, delivering freshly cut floral arrangements to your home or office.
Multiple Locations
Moka Matcha
When Moka Matcha (which has two locations in Midtown Manhattan) introduced the latte selfie, it took coffee art to the next level. With the growing relationship between social media and coffee even giving rise to coffee influencers, it was only a matter of time before the two converged to create a cup of coffee made with social media in mind. Guests can scan a QR code to upload a previous photo or take a new selfie, which is then printed onto the foam of their latte using brown food coloring. The whole process takes less than a minute with specialized technology, creating a personalized coffee drinking experience unlike any other in the city. If you're wondering just how accurate your selfie can appear on foam, the answer is very accurate.
"I honestly did not know it was gonna look exactly like the picture. Wow," marveled one of Moka Matcha's patrons, Myles, to the New York Post. "I don't think I've ever seen anything like this before, and I've worked as a barista for so many years and have done the art before."
Moka Matcha pairs its viral selfie latte with high-quality La Colombe coffee, but you'll also find a full menu of matcha, chai lattes, and other tea-based drinks for non-coffee drinkers. Once you have your selfie latte (or matcha) in hand, make sure to pair your drink with one of Moka Matcha's pastries or desserts, like the almond croissant or the s'mores cupcake.
Multiple Locations
Frisson Espresso
With two locations in New York, Frisson Espresso is a must-visit for its exceptional coffee and artistic latte presentations. Here, the latte art goes far beyond a classic tulip to include such foam creations as a delicate swan or a detailed seahorse. In my never-ending quest to perfect my own latte art, I reached out to Tulian Sanchez, the co-owner of Frisson Espresso and a barista in his own right, to ask about the process of creating such intricate designs.
"You want the milk to be like wet paint, silky and smooth after steaming, and it should be making a paper-tearing sound when steaming the milk, but not squeaky sounds. You have to know when to use the wet foam and the dry foam, depending on what type of latte art you are trying to create. Whether it's a wing tulip, swan, seahorse, etc., always try to pour to impress. That's how we do it at Frisson Espresso," explained Sanchez.
And pour to impress they do, for at Frisson Espresso you can expect hyper-detailed latte art designs. Sanchez and co-owner Robert Melo not only walk the walk but talk the talk when it comes to having a reverence for impressive latte art skills. The pair has competed in latte art competitions — like the annual Coffee Fest New York — and they've even hosted informal competitions with other baristas across town.
Multiple Locations
Ralph's Coffee
If you're walking around Manhattan and spot a line of eager-looking people stretching down the sidewalk, you may have stumbled across one of the three Ralph's Coffee locations in New York City. With its emblematic hunter green and white color scheme, equestrian-inspired decor, and vintage furnishings, Ralph's Coffee — an extension of the Ralph Lauren brand — achieves the holy trinity of latte art, high-quality coffee from La Colombe, and a stylish ambiance. The first Ralph's Coffee opened back in 2014, marking a growing trend of coffee infiltrating the fashion world.
"The smell of freshly brewed coffee evokes so many memories for me. Mostly of time spent with friends and family, the people I love," says the eponymous designer on the Ralph Lauren website. "I wanted to develop these coffee blends in that spirit, and create a place where people could come together and take a break from their busy days."
When it comes to its latte art, Ralph's Coffee— much like the fashion brand it represents — is classic, clean, beautiful, and a social media darling. Expertly-poured tulips, impressive rosettas, and delicate hearts adorn lattes poured into white and green cups, with the occasional Ralph Lauren polo bear appearing on lattes. If you're trying to decide between which location to head to, I'd suggest visiting the Madison Avenue store, which is a New York spot with outdoor seating and is a bit more spacious.
Multiple Locations
Cha Cha Matcha
What first opened in 2016 on Manhattan's Broome Street as an artisanal alternative to coffee and energy drinks has since become a beloved matcha latte chain, opening locations across New York and even expanding to California. Matcha is derived from a powdered green tea that is traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies. Yes, matcha is caffeinated (although not as much as coffee, which makes it a great alternative for the caffeine adverse), and yes, you can enjoy stellar matcha art, as Cha Cha Matcha has so wonderfully proven. Making matcha art is similar to making latte art, although if you are attempting matcha art at home, be wary of clumping.
When it comes to the matcha art itself, it is in this writer's opinion that the designs at Cha Cha Matcha — whether it's palm trees or other seasonal shapes — are even more beautiful than standard latte art, given the vibrant green surface that the matcha powder provides. The colorful matcha art reflected in Cha Cha Matcha's beverages reverberates throughout its decor, pulling from an eye-catching green and pink color palette that has become emblematic of the Cha Cha Matcha brand. Make sure to pair your matcha with one of the shop's pastries, such as its Nutella-filled croissant.
Multiple Locations
Maman
If there are only three words with which to describe Maman, they would be: cozy, rustic, and French. Originally founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall, Maman — which translates to "mother" in French — opened with the goal of creating a warm and inviting space that diverged from the trendy coffee shops popping up around New York at the time. The result was the creation of a lovely little cafe that feels like a home away from home, marked by wooden accents, blue and white floral plateware, and a provincial style reminiscent of a French grandmother's kitchen, earning Maman the title of being one of the most Instagrammable coffee shops in New York.
Much like its interior design and thoughtful decor, Maman's latte art feels like a return to the classics: Here, you'll find expertly-poured hearts and delicate tulips served in blue and white vintage china, which has become a hallmark of the spot. In fact, Maman has evolved to be more than a coffee shop, growing into a bonafide lifestyle brand where brand loyalists can even shop for the same plates, cups, and coffee served in-store. If you're headed to one of Maman's locations, don't skip pairing your coffee with its popular nutty chocolate chip cookie, which has gained a massive cult following since being named one of the best chocolate chip cookies in New York and, notably, one of Oprah Winfrey's favorite treats.
Multiple Locations
Drip Drop Café
While several of the cafes on this list have grown into popular coffee houses with multiple locations throughout New York and beyond, Drip Drop Café remains a single-location gem in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. It's important to support independently-owned businesses and to celebrate under-the-radar establishments that add character to the city, and Drip Drop is one such place. There are many reasons to venture down to SoHo and grab a coffee from Drip Drop Café, from its creative coffee menu to its rustic interior design that pairs artwork from local artists with music. Founded in 2021 with the mission to "rock your taste buds and stimulate the mind, belly, and soul," according to its website, Drip Drop strives to create a harmonious blend of music, art, and coffee culture.
At Drip Drop, you'll find a slew of lattes to choose from, including a Spanish latte (sweetened condensed milk, bold espresso, and steamed milk), the sticky bun latte (a nutty latte infused with cinnamon, caramel, and pecan flavors), and a honey lavender latte. The lattes are typically served with eye-catching latte art, from classic tulips to delicate hearts and more unique shapes like a mustached man peering out inquisitively from your cup.
98 Thompson St, New York, NY 10012
Felix Roasting Co.
If this article were focused on the city's prettiest cafes, Felix Roasting Co. would be a top contender. At this design-forward coffee shop reminiscent of a Wes Anderson film, every detail shines — from the domed copper ceiling and terrazzo floor to the hand-drawn wallpaper. Interior designer Ken Fulk created a coffee sanctuary that pairs rich colors, elegant furniture, antique details, handcrafted murals, and bold patterns. In a coffee shop that is so aesthetically pleasing, it should come as no surprise that the coffee must live up to the surrounding ambiance at Felix Roasting Co.
First, let's start with the quality of coffee being used. Felix follows a strict buying calendar to ensure the coffee being bought coincides with the harvest of each of its growing partners. Once the coffee is in-store, Felix's commitment to java excellence carries over to its house-made non-dairy milks and syrups. This attention to detail and care results in a coffee experience that is as beautiful as it is delicious, right down to the delicate latte art lovingly poured atop each cup. While at Felix, don't skip on its hickory smoked s'mores latte, which features an in-house blend poured into a cocktail glass and topped with a latte art leaf, finished with a roasted marshmallow on the rim. Felix Roasting Co. opened a fifth location on Park Avenue in 2025, which occupies a 1,500 square foot space with plenty of seating for those looking to perch up with their laptop in a stellar coffee spot.
Multiple Locations
Joe Coffee Company
Each coffee shop on this list excels at latte art, from hearts to rosettas and tulips. But let's say you want more than to appreciate a beautiful cup of coffee. What if you, like me, are itching to learn how to pour your own latte art like a barista? In that case, head to Joe Coffee.
Founded in 2003 by Jonathan Rubinstein on a corner in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, Joe Coffee has since expanded to 20 locations across New York City and beyond. What makes Joe Coffee Company extra special is that it also has its roastery out in Long Island City. Joe Coffee takes its coffee and latte art seriously; so seriously, in fact, that it offers regular classes in the art of brewing coffee and honing your latte art skills. Pouring your own latte art is no easy feat (take it from me), largely because achieving that ideal microfoam can be tricky for the at-home coffee brewer. If your milk proves too hot or too cold, if its texture is too watery or too foamy, or if you pour your milk too quickly or at the wrong angle, your latte art can turn out underwhelming or looking like a blobby foam island sitting atop your coffee cup.
Joe Coffee's two-hour latte art class gives aspiring latte art students a chance to hone their pouring skills, focusing on attaining the ideal temperature and texture of the milk to create clean latte art. For those not coming to New York anytime soon, you can learn how to finally pour that tulip by taking one of the virtual classes offered by Joe Coffee.
Multiple Locations
Bar Pisellino
For an authentic Italian coffee experience, look no further than Bar Pisellino in New York's West Village neighborhood, sister to the uber-popular restaurant Via Carota, which sits right across the street. The trendy bar embodies the tradition of arte del bere (the art of drinking), with a goal of creating an authentic Italian experience with an ambiance and decor that recalls the standing coffee bars frequently found around Rome.
When it comes to coffee at Bar Pisellino, you'll discover a menu of true-to-Italy espresso beverages, including cappuccinos served alongside baked goodies like Italian bambolini donuts or biscotti, and — of course — clean and classic latte art. Whether it's a perfectly poured rosetta or latte art proving a little more complex, from flavor to form, you can't go wrong with any beverage at Bar Pisellino.
It's worth commenting on the "bar" in Bar Pisellino, for, as the name suggests, this is more than just a mere coffee spot. Not only can you drop in at Bar Pisellino for an espresso in the morning, but the team envisioned a place where one could truly embrace "the art of drinking" throughout the day, taking them from a morning coffee to an afternoon spritz to an evening cocktail.
52 Grove Street at 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014
Methodology
Identifying the best latte art in New York is subjective and ultimately a personal assessment of which latte art ignites an impulse to whip out your phone and take a picture. Many of the places on this list — like Maman and Bar Pisellino — excel in pouring clean and classic latte art, like flawless tulips, rosettas, and hearts. Other places take latte art to the next level with foam-etched creations that go beyond the classic latte art repertoire to include whimsical shapes, such as those found at Frisson Espresso. And of course, places like Moka Matcha are in a league of their own, utilizing technology to recreate selfies in latte art form.
In compiling this list, it was important for me to strike a balance between the NYC coffee shops routinely touted as being Instagrammable for both their ambiance and coffee art, alongside other coffee gems that tend to fly under the radar. As I write this, I am sitting at Remi Flower & Coffee, staring down lovingly at my rose latte, admiring the edible flower petals adorning the latte art on my coffee. This coffee creation in front of me makes me happy, and that, to me, is the ultimate barometer for good latte art. While every place included on this list can whip up a fantastic latte, what sets them apart is how they add that extra special artistic touch that sparks joy.