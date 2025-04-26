10 Best Places In New York City For Instagram-Worthy Latte Art

It is estimated that there are over 3,600 coffee shops in New York City, ranging from independently owned and operated establishments to larger coffee houses. In a city quite literally brimming with caffeine, how does one decide where to get their next java fix?

For some, it might be a question of convenience, and they'll stop at whichever coffee shop is on the next corner. For others, where they get their espresso might come down to quality and appearance, which is where latte art comes into play. Baristas create latte art through a balanced dance of temperature and texture, skillfully pouring milk into the crema of an espresso, drawing elaborate designs in the process. Take it from someone who has been attempting to self-teach herself latte art for the better half of a year: It's not easy.

Latte art not only looks good in an Instagram photo, but it can truly elevate a coffee experience, transforming a quick cup of coffee into something that inspires joy and beauty. While each of the following 10 places is a fantastic coffee sanctuary in its own right, they are bonded by a shared appreciation for latte art. A few of the spots on this list are all about the classics, pouring delicate tulips, rosettas, and hearts. Others get more fancy with their art, creating whimsical shapes and — in the case of one — even using technology to recreate your selfies in latte art form. As a writer and author who has lived in New York City for over 15 years, I spend a lot of time writing in cafes and drinking coffee, so if you're looking for the best places to nestle in with a beautiful-looking latte, I've done the legwork for you.