Ralph's Coffee Debuts Ready-To-Drink Cans So You Can Bring The Trendy Cafe Home

You may have pined over the sight of Ralph Lauren's picturesque coffee shops online, but soon you'll be able to import the experience into your home with a new line of ready-to-drink coffee cans. The first Ralph's Coffee opened in 2014 in New York City, with a charming green-and-white vintage look that brought the fashion brand's classic American feel to the world of lattes and pastries. It has since become a must-visit location for anyone who likes to pair coffee with an Instagram photo shoot.

Ralph's has expanded over the last decade, opening multiple locations around New York, in Chicago, Miami, and Virginia, and even international branches in luxury hot spots like Tokyo, Hong Kong, and London. Now, Ralph's is making its coffee available to its many fans who don't live near those spots through cans of cold brew, which can be purchased online and shipped.

Announced on Ralph's Coffee's Instagram account, the cold brew will be available in 9-ounce cans starting in early November. Made in collaboration with La Colombe, the same partner that roasts the coffee for Ralph's retail locations, the cold brew comes in one style: black and unsweetened. In addition to being available online, People reports that the ready-to-drink coffee can also be purchased at Ralph's Coffee locations and in some Ralph Lauren clothing stores. The online store currently only has a 24-pack for sale at $110, but the single cans and four packs will soon be options in stores at $6 a can.