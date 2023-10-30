Ralph's Coffee Debuts Ready-To-Drink Cans So You Can Bring The Trendy Cafe Home
You may have pined over the sight of Ralph Lauren's picturesque coffee shops online, but soon you'll be able to import the experience into your home with a new line of ready-to-drink coffee cans. The first Ralph's Coffee opened in 2014 in New York City, with a charming green-and-white vintage look that brought the fashion brand's classic American feel to the world of lattes and pastries. It has since become a must-visit location for anyone who likes to pair coffee with an Instagram photo shoot.
Ralph's has expanded over the last decade, opening multiple locations around New York, in Chicago, Miami, and Virginia, and even international branches in luxury hot spots like Tokyo, Hong Kong, and London. Now, Ralph's is making its coffee available to its many fans who don't live near those spots through cans of cold brew, which can be purchased online and shipped.
Announced on Ralph's Coffee's Instagram account, the cold brew will be available in 9-ounce cans starting in early November. Made in collaboration with La Colombe, the same partner that roasts the coffee for Ralph's retail locations, the cold brew comes in one style: black and unsweetened. In addition to being available online, People reports that the ready-to-drink coffee can also be purchased at Ralph's Coffee locations and in some Ralph Lauren clothing stores. The online store currently only has a 24-pack for sale at $110, but the single cans and four packs will soon be options in stores at $6 a can.
Ralph's Coffee cold brew offers a taste of luxury at home
According to the Ralph Lauren website, the La Colombe-crafted cold brew is a single-origin coffee made with 100% Arabica beans, which have been sustainably sourced from South America. It's described as having a "bold, nutty flavor with notes of chocolate and malt," and has a smooth finish due to a double filtering process. The unsweetened, black style means it can be poured out and customized however coffee drinkers prefer. Coming from La Colombe, the ready-to-drink beverage has a great pedigree, as the independent Philadelphia roaster already makes some of the most popular canned coffee on the market, including its unique Draft Latte.
Ralph's Coffee has become a hip spot not just for its aesthetics, but as a way to experience Ralph Lauren's luxurious designer eateries without the typical expense. Ralph's locations have been paired with the brand's restaurants, like RL in Chicago and The Polo Bar in New York, so they can also offer some food and desserts from those kitchens. The launch of these new cold brew cans pushes that level of accessibility just that much further, although they are still pricey compared to other canned coffees. But Ralph's wouldn't have stayed as popular as it is on looks alone, and, with a respected partner in La Colombe, it should be a nice option for a high-end cold brew at home.